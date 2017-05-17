Comey and Mueller joined forces 13 years ago to prevent coercion by the Bush White House

It's not the first time James Comey and Robert Mueller find themselves together at the center of an unfolding Washington drama.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller named special prosecutor for Russia investigation »

In March 2004, Comey, then the deputy attorney general, was summoned to the hospital bed of his boss, Atty. Gen. John D. Ashcroft.

Ashcroft, weak from gallbladder surgery, was under pressure from White House officials Alberto Gonzales and Andy Card to sign papers reauthorizing the domestic surveillance program secretly launched following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Ashcroft's wife was distraught about the visit from the White House counsel and chief of staff, according to testimony Comey later gave to a Senate panel.

She called Comey to stop the uninvited visitors. Just the previous week, her husband had agreed not to reinstate the program.

Comey called in help, asking Robert S. Mueller III, then the FBI director, and several top aides to meet him at the hospital.

It was the start of a battle between the Justice Department and the White House. According to Comey, the White House renewed the program the next day without his approval.

Since the White House had ignored the department’s legal advice, Comey, Mueller and several other officials made plans to resign. It was only when Bush agreed to listen to Comey and Mueller and restructure the program did resignation plans go away.

It was almost exactly 10 years ago, May 16, 2007, that Comey recounted the sequence of events before a Senate Intelligence Committee. That testimony examined the justification of the firing of eight U.S. attorneys during the prior year, and called into question whether Gonzales, at that point the attorney general, was fit to run the Justice Department.

During the hearing, Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, made a reference that will be familiar to anyone following President Trump’s firings of Acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates and Comey.

"It has some characteristics of the ‘Saturday Night Massacre,’ ” Specter said of Comey's account.

On Wednesday, Mueller was named by Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein to be the independent special counsel to take over Justice Department’s Russia investigation.

“My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that prosecution is warranted,” Rosenstein said. “I have made no such determination.”

Caption President Donald Trump gives a commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut on Wednesday. President Donald Trump gives a commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut on Wednesday. Caption President Donald Trump gives a commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut on Wednesday. President Donald Trump gives a commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut on Wednesday. Caption Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Comey: 'Was he fired? You’re kidding' Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Comey: 'Was he fired? You’re kidding' Caption Students at Bethune-Cookman University booed and turned their backs while Donald Trump's education chief Betsy DeVos gave a commencement speech on Wednesday. Students at Bethune-Cookman University booed and turned their backs while Donald Trump's education chief Betsy DeVos gave a commencement speech on Wednesday. Caption Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in the presidential election at Wednesday morning's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in the presidential election at Wednesday morning's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Caption Former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper explains unmasking. Former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper explains unmasking.

colleen.shalby@latimes.com

Twitter: @cshalby