House begins first hearings on Republicans' Obamacare replacement

Amid a mounting backlash from across the political spectrum, two House committees are holding crucial hearings Wednesday on Republican legislation to roll back and replace key parts of the Affordable Care Act.

The hearings – one at the Energy and Commerce Committee and one at the Ways and Means Committee – are the first test of whether GOP leaders can rally resistant lawmakers behind the controversial bill.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and his lieutenants are pushing to advance the bill without waiting for an independent analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, which is evaluating how much the legislation will cost and how many Americans may gain or lose coverage under the plan.

Congress customarily relies on a so-called CBO score to determine the potential effect of legislation before lawmakers vote on it, but GOP leaders are pushing for a vote even before it is completed.

Meanwhile, many conservative Republicans are in open revolt, charging House leaders with backing a replacement that preserves too many features of Obamacare, including subsidies to help Americans buy health coverage, albeit smaller in many cases than under the current system.

And a growing number of leading healthcare groups representing patients, physicians and hospitals have come out against the House plan, citing concerns that the legislation’s outline for scaling back subsidies and dramatically cutting Medicaid will leave millions of vulnerable Americans without insurance coverage.

“We ask Congress to protect our patients, and find ways to maintain coverage for as many Americans as possible,” American Hospital Assn. President Richard Pollack said in a letter to House Republicans.

The Affordable Care Act has extended coverage to more than 20 million previously uninsured people and driven the nation’s uninsured rate to the lowest levels ever recorded.

Democrats are universally opposed to the House GOP plan and are stepping up calls on GOP leaders to slow the process down and wait for the CBO analysis.

But President Trump, Ryan and other House GOP leaders say they are determined to move ahead, and Trump said at the White House on Tuesday that he expects the legislation to pass “very quickly.”

The first step is getting the legislation out of the two House committees, each of which will review separate parts of the bill beginning Wednesday.

The Energy and Commerce Committee will consider provisions of the legislation that scale back hundreds of billions of dollars of federal aid to states for their Medicaid programs.

That aid – made possible by the healthcare law – is credited with a major expansion of coverage to poor, childless adults, a population that traditionally was not covered by Medicaid.

The House plan would begin ratcheting back the federal aid in 2020 while also imposing a new system of federal support for Medicaid that would cap future federal Medicaid payments to states.

This is among the most controversial parts of the House plan as most experts, including some who worked on the legislation, acknowledge that it would likely force many states to scale back their safety nets.

Even many Republican governors have criticized this approach, as have GOP senators from states that expanded Medicaid coverage under Obamacare.

The Way and Means Committee will take up provisions of the House plan that cut taxes and restructure insurance marketplaces created through Obamacare for Americans who don’t get health benefits at work.

About 8 million low- and moderate-income shoppers on those marketplaces qualify for subsidies to help them pay their insurance premiums.

The House bill keeps a coverage guarantee that prohibits insurers from turning away sick people.

But the subsidies would be scaled back for many consumers, particularly lower-income, older residents who face high premiums.

Under the ACA, the subsidies are linked to consumers’ income and the price of health plans. That offers the most protection to low-income people who live in regions of the country with very expensive health insurance.

The House GOP alternative would instead link subsidies primarily to consumers’ age, with annual assistance ranging from $2,000 for people under 30 to $4,000 for those over 60.

Unlike the current law, there is no additional aid for lower-income consumers, though the subsidies in the GOP plan begin to phase out slowly for wealthier Americans making more than $75,000 a year and couples making more than $150,000 a year.

noam.levey@latimes.com

@noamlevey

ALSO: