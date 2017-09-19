White House, Republican leaders join new push for Obamacare repeal as bipartisan effort falters

President Trump and Republican leaders have joined a revived push to roll back the Affordable Care Act as lawmakers faced a critical deadline next week and efforts to reach a bipartisan compromise appeared to collapse.

But it was still unclear Tuesday evening whether Trump and his Senate allies would secure the votes to finally pass the sweeping legislation, which would not only scrap the 2010 law but also restructure — and possibly terminate — hundreds of billions of dollars of federal healthcare funding.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined to commit to scheduling the vote even after Trump personally called senators and Vice President Mike Pence told them that now was the time to act.

Further complicating the new GOP repeal push, more Republican governors Tuesday came out against the bill sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), joining a growing list of patient advocates, hospitals and physician groups opposed to the measure.

“We ask you to support bipartisan efforts to bring stability and affordability to our insurance markets,” a bipartisan group of 10 governors, including four Republicans and an independent, wrote in a letter to Senate leaders.

“Legislation should receive consideration under regular order, including hearings in health committees and input from the appropriate health-related parties,” the governors wrote.

They urged lawmakers to instead back a bipartisan effort in the Senate Health Committee to stabilize insurance markets.

But by Tuesday evening, that bipartisan effort appeared to be collapsing. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the Health Committee, said Republicans and Democrats have “not found the necessary consensus.” The top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, said she remained confident the panel could reach a deal with continued negotiations.

Among the governors signing the letter was Bill Walker of Alaska, an independent whose position is likely to influence Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). Murkowski was among three GOP senators casting crucial votes to kill the last repeal bill.

But some Republican governors, including Doug Ducey of Arizona, have backed the Graham-Cassidy bill, which could have bearing on Arizona Sen. John McCain, who also voted against the earlier legislation.

In a sign of the urgency Republicans feel, Pence flew back to Washington on Tuesday from the United Nations General Assembly in New York to meet with GOP senators at the Capitol.

"This is the moment,” Pence said. “Now is the time.”

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) made clear earlier Tuesday that House Republicans would not support the bipartisan Senate effort, further narrowing the options for those hoping for an alternative to the Graham-Cassidy bill.

Ryan said the House instead was ready to approve the Cassidy-Graham bill.

“He told me, ‘You pass it there, we’ll pass it here,’” said Graham, recounting a phone call with the speaker.

The centerpiece of the Graham-Cassidy bill is a new system for distributing hundreds of billions of dollars of federal money that would restructure how the government provides healthcare assistance to some 80 million Americans.

That would represent the nation’s largest change in the way healthcare is financed in more than half a century.

The bill would end both the current Medicaid program, which covers poor Americans, and the system of insurance subsidies made available by the 2010 healthcare law to help low- and moderate-income consumers buy health plans.

In place of these programs, the federal government would give states blocks of money to redesign their healthcare safety nets as they see fit.

The expanded flexibility would allow states to create better programs that cost less, Graham and Cassidy have said.

But groups representing patients, doctors, hospitals and others in healthcare warn that the looser rules would also let states drop crucial protections in the current law, such as the ban on insurers charging more to people with preexisting medical conditions.

The new system in the Graham-Cassidy bill would also mean huge cuts in funding for many states, including California, and an end to federal healthcare aid for states after 2026 unless Congress acts to continue the assistance.

“We believe the Graham-Cassidy amendment would result in millions of Americans losing their health insurance coverage, destabilize health insurance markets, and decrease access to affordable coverage and care,” American Medical Assn. Chief Executive James L. Madara wrote in a letter to Senate leaders Tuesday.

No leading patient or healthcare groups support the Graham-Cassidy proposal.

It is also becoming clear that the legislation will receive almost no scrutiny before senators are possibly called to vote on it next week.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said it will not have time to fully analyze the bill’s impact on health coverage and insurance premiums.

And the bill will get only one hearing, which Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) has scheduled for Monday.