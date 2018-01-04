Trump administration targets recreational pot, placing thousands of marijuana businesses in California at risk

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions ended an Obama-era federal policy that provided legal shelter for marijuana sales in California and five other states that have allowed recreational pot, placing at risk thousands of marijuana businesses operating legally under state laws.

The Justice Department move on Thursday plunged California’s fledgling recreational pot market into further uncertainty, and was met with a bipartisan backlash from lawmakers in states where marijuana is now sold legally to any adult who wants to buy it.

"It is the mission of the Department of Justice to enforce the laws of the United States,” Sessions said in a statement, which added that the Obama-era policy that directed federal prosecutors not to target state marijuana businesses “undermines the rule of law and the ability of our local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement partners to carry out this mission."

States that have legalized girded to fight.

“In California, we decided it was best to regulate, not criminalize, cannabis. Unlike others, we embrace, not fear, change,” Atty. Gen Xavier Becerra said. “After all, this is 2018 not the 20th century. At the California Department of Justice we intend to vigorously enforce our state's laws and protect our state's interests.”

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted on Thursday: “Have no doubt — California will pursue all options to protect our reforms and rights.”

With the California industry expected to generate up to $7 billion eventually, the Justice Department announcement was likely to chill potential investors in the state’s pot market, industry leaders predicted.

But California’s state Bureau of Cannabis Control, which on Monday began processing hundreds of applications for businesses seeking to legally grow, transport and sell marijuana. showed no sign of slowing after Sessions’ announcement.

The bureau’s chief, Lori Ajax, vowed to continue issuing permits “while defending our state's laws to the fullest extent.”

Legally, California and other states can’t prevent the federal government from enforcing federal drug laws. “There is nothing that I can see the state attorney general could possibly do to preclude a marijuana prosecution under federal law,” said industry attorney Aaron Herzberg. He said the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on the matter. “The federal supremacy clause governs.”

Politically, however, officials in states that have legalized pot feel they’re on stronger ground, given the growing public acceptance of legalized marijuana and the sheer scale of the rapidly expanding legalized industry.

Sessions notably did not order federal prosecutors to begin a stepped-up assault on marijuana, instead saying he would leave the decision up to each of the country’s 93 U.S. attorneys. That approach could lead to vastly different federal law enforcement from state to state or even within larger states that have several U.S. attorneys’ offices. California, for example, has four.

The attorney general has, however, expressed specific concerns about marijuana policies in California. In a remark after a news conference last month, for example, he said he was disturbed about California’s role as a pot-exporting state, noting that much of the state’s crop ends up on the black market.

Whether federal prosecutors have the resources, or even interest, to thwart the national movement toward more permissive cannabis regulation remains to be seen. The move on Thursday to rescind the Justice Department’s so-called “safe-harbor” policy, however, is certain to spread anxiety throughout the multibillion-dollar pot business.

None of the U.S. attorneys’ offices in California responded to questions about whether they would now change their policy toward marijuana prosecutions.

“I don’t have any specific comment on the matter at this time,” said Thom Mrozek, spokesperson for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles.

Six states have legalized recreational use of marijuana: California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado and Alaska. Voters in Maine and Massachusetts have also approved legalization measures, but they have not taken effect.

A much larger group, 29 plus the District of Columbia, have legalized marijuana for medical purposes. The new Justice Department policy does not put medical marijuana at risk in the same way as recreational pot, at least for now.

A law passed by Congress strictly limits the federal government from interfering with medical marijuana sales. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over federal cases in California and eight other western states, has interpreted that law to bar any prosecutions in medical pot cases.

Sessions has sought to have the federal ban lifted, and Justice Department officials suggested their new policy could be extended to threaten medical pot, as well, if the law changes or if the 9th Circuit’s interpretation is overturned. They left unclear whether they might pursue prosecutions of medical pot in states outside the 9th Circuit’s jurisdiction.

One of the authors of the federal law, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), said Thursday that Sessions “has just delivered an extravagant holiday gift to the drug cartels.”

“By attacking the will of the American people, who overwhelmingly favor marijuana legalization, Jeff Sessions has shown a preference for allowing all commerce in marijuana to take place in the black market, which will inevitably bring the spike in violence he mistakenly attributes to marijuana itself,” Rohrabacher said.

Justice Department officials said the policy reversal won’t necessarily mean a rush of new marijuana prosecutions. But they made clear their intent was to end the safe harbor for the industry to operate in and increase the level of unease for growers and dispensary owners — along with anyone who does business with them.

When asked whether the new policy could mean trouble for banks that deal with marijuana businesses, for example, a senior Justice Department official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity said: “It’s clear … that certain banking activities that relate to marijuana are against federal law.”

“I can’t say where it will or won’t lead to more prosecutions,” the official said, referring to the new policy. “We believe that the U.S. attorneys’ offices should be opened up to bring all the cases that need to be brought.”

Hilary Bricken, an attorney who represents a range of businesses in the marijuana industry, said that leaving the policy up to each U.S. attorney had eliminated any clarity on the law. As the marijuana industry braces for "varied and selective" enforcement, business owners would need to learn where their local U.S. attorney stands on marijuana issues, she said.