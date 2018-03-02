EPA chief's clean-water rollback shaped by secrecy, luxury travel and handpicked audiences

"The drinking water 1 in 3 Americans consumes is linked to these types of streams," said Ken Kopocis, who was the chief EPA water official under Obama. "In California, it is the water that comes down from the mountains from the snow and rain. If the streams up in those in hills are no longer protected, you can pollute those waters free from any federal Clean Water Act responsibilities and it will end up in these reservoirs. It applies to all these feeder streams, whether in Montana or Nebraska or Ohio. This water gets captured and used by 117 million people."