Advertisement
Voices
Robin Abcarian

Was Le Slap a love tap or an assault? France’s first couple offer a distraction from bad news

People in a plane doorway, including a man with someone's hands on his face
In this still taken from video, France’s President Emmanuel Macron’s wife palms his face as he prepares to disembark a plane on arrival in Hanoi last Sunday.
(Hau Dinh / Associated Press)
By Robin AbcarianColumnist 

Not that you asked, but yes, I have been feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the bad news out of Washington:

Pardons for tax cheats who line President Trump’s pockets. Talk of pardons for the violent criminals who conspired to kidnap and kill Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dinners for crypto moguls who shower him with money. His monomaniacal quest to extinguish the light of the country’s most prestigious university. His budget that will deprive millions of their healthcare coverage, while slashing taxes for the rich and swelling the $36 trillion national debt by an estimated $3.8 trillion.

And don’t get me started on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s inane move that could make it harder for pregnant women to get COVID-19 shots, thus depriving their infants of protection against the virus when they are vulnerable and not yet eligible for vaccination.

RIVERSIDE, CA - APRIL 5, 2025: Anti-Trump protesters hold signs opposing Trump's and Musk's actions during a nationwide "Hands-Off" demonstration to oppose Trump's polices and Musk's gutting of federal government agencies on April 5, 2025 in Riverside, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Abcarian: Bravo to all those engaged in the struggle against Trump’s anti-democratic bullying

Companies such as Penzeys Spices are resisting the MAGA agenda and any impulse to ‘bend the knee’ to President Trump.

Good heavens, I needed a distraction. Happily, it arrived in the form of an unexpected video.

Advertisement

You may have seen it: Last Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte, got tongues wagging when she did something that seemed entirely out of character for the painfully elegant first lady. She was caught on camera squishing her hands right into his handsome face. It looked like an act of hostility. I was intrigued.

I know, I know. It’s hardly world-shattering news. But who doesn’t perk up a bit when the scrim of perfection that shields the private lives of high-profile, perfectly turned-out couples is torn, even for one brief moment?

Who can forget the sight of First Lady Melania Trump swatting away her husband’s hand during a 2017 visit to Tel Aviv? Or the way her smile faded during his first inauguration the moment he looked away from her, inspiring the #FreeMelania hashtag?

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Voices

Abcarian: America was gaslit by the arrogance of Joe Biden and his enablers

A new book details what we should have realized: Biden’s inner circle was working overtime to conceal his worsening condition.

For all the drama and rumor that swirled around the Clintons’ marriage, I can’t think of any public moment when they did not appear civil with one another, even after his disastrous relationship with a White House intern.

And the Obamas? Is there any other intensely scrutinized political couple who seem so downright normal? Not that anyone ever really knows what’s going on in anyone else’s marriage.

Which brings us back to the Macrons.

His plane was on the tarmac in Hanoi, where he was kicking off a tour to strengthen ties with countries in Southeast Asia. As the plane door opened, the couple were caught unawares. A startled-looking Macron backed up as disembodied hands smushed his face. He instantly collected himself, and his wife appeared at his side. As they began to descend the staircase, he offered her his arm, which she did not take.

Advertisement
FILE - Pages from the Shein website, left, and from the Temu site, right, are shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023. Online fast-fashion retailer Shein must face the European Union's strictest level of digital regulations, the bloc said on Friday, April 26, 2024 as it added the company to its list of big platforms that need extra scrutiny. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Voices

Abcarian: Finally, a ‘beautiful’ Trump tariff move?

An executive order closed a tariff loophole that benefited Chinese fast fashion online retailers, much to my niece’s dismay.

The bizarre clip went viral, and sent the French government, known as the Élysée Palace, into what one headline described as “chaos.”

Part of the chaos stemmed from the government first claiming that the clip was not real but was possibly a deep fake created by AI and exploited by Russia to make Macron seem weak. After the Associated Press authenticated the video, the French government changed its tune, describing the moment as merely a playful interaction between the couple.

Unsurprisingly, given their back story, the Macrons have been the subject of intense fascination for years.

They met in 1993 at a Catholic high school in northern France when he was 15. She, nearly 40 at the time, and a married mother of three, was his drama teacher. His parents were so concerned about the impropriety of their relationship that they sent him away to Paris for his senior year.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference on the Autism report by the CDC at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Voices

Abcarian: Another Big Lie: RFK Jr. wants to make America healthy again

Kennedy is on a quest to dismantle a multitude of programs that help keep Americans alive and disease free.

In 2006, she divorced her husband, and married Macron the following year. He was 29. She was 54.

“Of course, we have breakfast together, me and my wrinkles, him with his youth, but it’s like that,” Macron told Elle France in 2017. “If I did not make that choice, I would have missed out on my life.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Le Slapgate threatened to overshadow the Macrons’ trip.

“We are squabbling and, rather, joking with my wife,” he told reporters, complaining that the incident was being overblown into “a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe.”

FILE - The toes of a baby are seen DHR Health, July 29, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most common baby names. And Theodore joins the top 10 baby names list for the first time. The Social Security Administration annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880. The data is based on applications for Social Security cards. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Voices

Abcarian: The government’s pronatalism warps family values

If Trump and Musk want Americans to have more children, they should stop the stunts and make life easier for families.

A few days later, though, he was making light of the incident. Or at least trying to.

On Tuesday in Jakarta, Indonesia, as his plane door opened, another disembodied hand appeared, this time waving before Macron stepped into the camera frame smiling before he walked down the stairs arm in arm with his wife. Ha ha.

For a brief moment, the squabbling of one of the world’s most interesting couples gave us a much needed break from the actual geo-planetary catastrophe unfolding around us. For that, the Macrons have my gratitude. Merci, you crazy lovebirds.

‪@rabcarian.bsky.social‬ @rabcarian

More to Read

Insights

L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.

Viewpoint
This article generally aligns with a Center Left point of view. Learn more about this AI-generated analysis

Perspectives

The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

Ideas expressed in the piece

  • The article frames the viral incident as a lighthearted marital moment, with the French government initially dismissing it as a potential deepfake before clarifying it as a playful interaction between the couple[2].
  • Emmanuel Macron downplayed the event, calling it an overblown distraction from his diplomatic efforts in Southeast Asia and joking about it during a subsequent stop in Indonesia[2].
  • The author highlights the Macrons’ unconventional relationship history, noting their 24-year age gap and how their bond has weathered public scrutiny, framing the incident as a relatable human moment amid political tensions[2].
  • Robin Abcarian suggests the episode provided a trivial but welcome respite from more serious U.S. political controversies, including Trump-era pardons and healthcare policies[2].

Different views on the topic

  • The Kremlin seized on the incident to mock Macron’s leadership, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov implying the slap revealed marital discord and criticizing France’s foreign policy toward Russia[1].
  • French opposition figures and social media users questioned the “playful” narrative, with former EU lawmaker Gilbert Collard suggesting the couple became a laughingstock and observers calling the moment “embarrassing”[2].
  • Some analysts interpreted Brigitte Macron’s refusal to take her husband’s arm while descending the aircraft stairs as evidence of underlying tensions, contradicting the Élysée’s insistence on harmony[2].
Opinion VoicesPoliticsWorld & Nation
Robin Abcarian

Robin Abcarian is an opinion columnist at the Los Angeles Times. She writes about news, politics and culture. Her columns appear on Wednesday and Sunday. Follow her on Bluesky @rabcarian.bsky.social and Threads @rabcarian.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Arsonist in the Crowd

    John Orr was a renowned fire investigator who was also a prolific arsonist, and whose thinly veiled novel helped to convict him. In this episode we hear from the fire captain who first suspected him—and from Orr himself.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: The Girardi Scandal Uncovered

    Tom Girardi was a legal legend—until he was found guilty of stealing millions from his own clients. Host Madison McGhee and pop culture commentator Kiki Monique unpack how his downfall became a Real Housewives scandal, and what Erika Jayne may or may not have known. Plus, L.A. Times reporter Harriet Ryan joins to share how she helped bring Girardi’s crimes to light.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: As Trump Slashes Renewable Energy, Is Nuclear the Future?

    Sammy Roth visits America’s second-largest nuclear plant, Arizona’s Palo Verde Generating Station, and sits down with three experts to explore the pros and cons of atomic energy.

Advertisement