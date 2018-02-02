Controversial Republican memo alleges FBI abuses during 2016 campaign but is no smoking gun

The House Intelligence Committee released a controversial classified memo Friday that Republicans say reveals improper government surveillance during the 2016 presidential race — which President Trump said shows a pro-Democratic tilt at the FBI and Justice Department — but that the FBI warned is inaccurate.
Given the weeks-long partisan furor that preceded its release, the contents of the memo seem far less explosive than Republicans had claimed, and far less dangerous than Democrats had asserted. It neither proves an anti-Trump bias at the FBI and Justice Department, nor reveals previously unknown intelligence sources and methods.
The four-page memo says Justice Department officials investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign relied in part on research funded by Democrats to obtain a secret warrant to eavesdrop on New York energy consultant Carter Page because of his meetings with Russian officials.
Page already had stepped down as a foreign policy advisor to then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign when the warrant application was filed in October 2016, a month before the election.
The memo claims that material collected by former British spy Christopher Steele on Trump's alleged ties to Russia formed an essential part of the FBI and Justice Department application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, but that Steele's work for a Democratic-supported research firm was not disclosed.
That warrant was renewed three times, including after Trump took office. Although the renewals may indicate that the FISA court judges believed the surveillance was bearing fruit, the memo sharply criticizes the FBI for failing to indicate to the court that some of the research was funded by Democrats.
In a statement Friday, Page applauded the memo's release. "The brave and assiduous oversight by Congressional leaders in discovering this unprecedented abuse of process represents a giant, historic leap in the repair of America's democracy," he said.
Trump gave the green light Friday morning for the Intelligence Committee to make the document public, and he told reporters in the Oval Office that "it's a disgrace what's happening in this country."
Earlier, the president tweeted that the "top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans — something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!"
Democrats, in turn, accused the White House and Republicans of using the memo to politicize a legitimate investigation into a foreign power attempts to influence a U.S. presidential election, and of undermining public confidence in the criminal investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who is the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the classified material used to prepare the Republican memo did not support its conclusions.
"Unlike almost every House member who voted in favor of this memo's release, I have actually read the underlying documents on which the #NunesMemo was based. They simply do not support its conclusions," he tweeted.
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the GOP attacks would benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin by raising doubts about the U.S. justice system.
"The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests — no party's, no president's, only Putin's. … If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin's job for him," McCain tweeted.
James B. Comey, who Trump fired as FBI director last May for what the president later called "this Russia thing," offered a harsh view of the memo on Twitter.
"That's it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs," he wrote.
There was no immediate comment from the FBI, but the association that represents FBI agents said it would not permit partisan bias to color its investigations.
"The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world's preeminent law enforcement agency," it said. "FBI Special Agents have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission."
The GOP memo came out despite efforts by senior Justice Department and intelligence officials to block or delay its release.
On Monday, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein went to the White House to ask John Kelly, the chief of staff, to call Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), chairman of the Intelligence Committee, and ask him to delay a committee vote on releasing the memo. Kelly declined, according to a government official.
The Republican-led committee voted along party lines later that day to release the memo. It also voted against the simultaneous release of a rebuttal drafted by Democrats on the panel.
The document was written by aides to Nunes, a close ally of the president and chairman of the Intelligence Committee, which is conducting an inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
"The Committee has discovered serious violations of the public trust, and the American people have a right to know when officials in crucial institutions are abusing their authority for political purposes," Nunes said in a statement.
The surveillance described in the memo dates back to the early days of the Russia probe, before special counsel Mueller was appointed last May. But Democrats feared the document will be used as a political cudgel against the investigation, saying in a statement that the memo is "a shameful effort to discredit these institutions, undermine the Special Counsel's ongoing investigation, and undercut congressional probes."
The memo is based, in part, on FBI interviews with confidential informants, classified documents provided to the FISA court, and other sensitive material.
In a highly unusual challenge to the White House, the FBI issued a public statement Wednesday warning that it has "grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy." The statement came after senior FBI officials appealed to the White House to block the memo's release.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, the nation's top intelligence official, also told the White House that releasing the memo could could set a troubling precedent for revealing classified information.
The committee vote on Monday sent the memo to the White House, where Trump made clear he wanted it out despite the intelligence community's concerns.
The White House promised a careful review process before the memo would become public, but Trump seemed to have already made up his mind before reading it.
When a Republican congressman approached him after Tuesday night's State of the Union address and urged him to release the memo, the president responded "100%" in an interaction captured by a C-SPAN camera.
Republicans have insisted the memo would increase transparency around the secretive surveillance process, and Nunes rejected what he called the FBI's "spurious objections."
"It's clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counter-intelligence investigation during an American political campaign," he said in a statement.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) supported Nunes' work on the memo and said it raises "legitimate questions about whether an American's civil liberties were violated."
Democrats accused Republicans of skewing the facts to undermine public confidence in the Mueller investigation.
"This is an effort to circle the wagons around the White House and distract from the Russia probe," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee.
Schiff made a last-ditch effort to forestall the memo's release on Wednesday night, accusing Nunes of sending a version to the White House that had been "secretly altered" with "material changes." Because of the modifications, Schiff contended, the process for releasing the document needed to be restarted.
A spokesman for Nunes defended the changes as "minor edits" and described Schiff's letter as part of an "increasingly strange attempt" to keep the memo under wraps.
Nunes made headlines last March when he visited the White House compound late at night and then announced the next day that some members of Trump's transition team had come under U.S. surveillance and might have been improperly "unmasked" in intelligence reports.
That led to an investigation by the House Ethics Committee on whether he had mishandled classified information, forcing him to step down from overseeing the Russia inquiry. He was later cleared of wrongdoing.
