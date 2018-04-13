House Speaker Paul D. Ryan endorses Rep. Kevin McCarthy as his successor

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan's endorsement of Californian Kevin McCarthy as his successor vastly increases the Bakersfield representative's chances of leading House Republicans come November, but it may not seal the deal.
"We all think that Kevin is the right person" to become speaker, Ryan told NBC's "Meet the Press" anchor Chuck Todd in a segment that airs Sunday but was made public Friday. "I think Kevin's the right guy to step up."
Ryan's abrupt retirement announcement Wednesday threw the fractious House Republican conference into uncertainty, and his intent to hold onto the gavel until after the November election set up a seven-month race to replace him.
McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) is the second-ranked Republican official in the House, making him a logical replacement for Ryan, especially as his chief rival for the speakership, Republican House Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), repeatedly said this week that he "wouldn't run" against McCarthy for the job.
Still, Ryan's endorsement doesn't mean that the race to replace him is over. McCarthy and Scalise have been quietly shoring up support for months, and if Republicans lose control of the House, the race for minority leader is very different.
Despite Ryan's assertion that Scalise agrees that McCarthy is the best pick to be the next speaker, Scalise didn't necessarily pull his name from consideration.
McCarthy's spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment Friday. McCarthy initially sought the speakership in 2015 when then-Speaker John Boehner resigned. A widely publicized gaffe and rumblings from the conservative House Freedom Caucus that he wasn't conservative enough led McCarthy to withdraw his bid hours before his Republican colleagues were set to cast a vote. That prompted Ryan to reluctantly take the job.
President Trump's thumb on the scale could play a big role in determining which House Republican will be picked to lead the Republican conference come November.
Trump and McCarthy have "a great relationship," but the president is not making an endorsement right now," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday.
