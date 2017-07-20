Revised GOP healthcare bill would still leave millions more without insurance, new report concludes

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) may have as much as $99 billion to spend to woo GOP senators wary of the party’s legislation rolling back the Affordable Care Act, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

But it remains unclear if that will be enough to preserve health insurance protections for tens of millions of Americans who stand to be affected by huge cuts in healthcare assistance in the Republican healthcare legislation.

The GOP plan analyzed by the budget office — one of multiple versions now being considered — would still nearly double the number of people without health coverage over the next decade, pushing up the ranks of the uninsured by 22 million.

And it would increase costs for millions of sick and elderly Americans, the budget office estimates.

Those costs could soar even further under another provision of the bill that would allow insurers to offer slimmed down health plans that don’t offer the basic set of health benefits currently mandated by Obamacare, such as prescription drugs, maternity care and mental health services.

That provision, sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), was not in the new analysis because the budget office needs more time to analyze it.

The additional revenue is available because McConnell’s bill will now retain two taxes on high-income households that were included in Obamacare to help fund the coverage expansion.

That increases the amount the plan would reduce the deficit — from $321 billion in the original version of the Senate bill to $420 billion in the revised plan evaluated by the budget office .

McConnell may use that money to provide additional assistance to states that could be hit particularly hard by huge cuts in Medicaid assistance in the GOP plan.

Those cuts have fueled opposition from a number of GOP senators from those states, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio and Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia.

The new report comes a day after a separate Congressional Budget Office analysis concluded that McConnell’s other legislative option — to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement — would leave 32 million more Americans without health insurance over the next decade.

That plan, which could come up for a vote next week, would also double healthcare insurance premiums by 2026, budget analysts concluded.

Obamacare vs. Trumpcare: A side-by-side comparison of the Affordable Care Act and the GOP’s replacement plan »

Obamacare 101: A primer on key issues in the debate over repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. »

noam.levey@latimes.com

@noamlevey