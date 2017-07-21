Senate Republicans race toward vote to roll back Obamacare with key details still missing

As the Senate hurtles toward a potential vote next week to roll back the Affordable Care Act, Republican lawmakers still don’t know what legislation they will consider or what impact it could have on health coverage for tens of millions of Americans.

Senate GOP leaders have said senators may be voting to simply repeal major planks of the 2010 healthcare law, often called Obamacare, with no replacement.

Alternatively, Republican leaders suggested the Senate could consider a bill to repeal and replace the current law, even though that plan -- which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) unveiled two weeks ago -- hasn’t been fully assessed by independent budget analysts.

Or the Senate could take up still another healthcare plan that McConnell hasn’t yet shown lawmakers.

The uncertainty so close to a major vote is feeding a growing sense of chaos on Capitol Hill, where GOP senators are openly fretting about the lack of information about legislation that could leave anywhere from 22 million to 32 million more Americans without health insurance.

"I don’t even know what we’re proceeding to next week," said Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a centrist Republican who has called on her party’s leaders to take a more measured approach to fixing the current healthcare law.

"I don’t know whether we’re proceeding to the House bill, a new version of the Senate bill, the old version of the Senate bill, the 2015 repeal-and-hope-that-we-come-up-with something-in-two-years bill. I truly don’t."

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) compared the current Senate GOP healthcare discussions to a “bazaar,” with tens of billions of dollars being offered up to woo hold-out senators. “I fear that it's beginning to lack coherency," Corker told reporters.

Adding to the uncertainty is the fate of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who was diagnosed with a brain tumor and may have to miss critical votes.

With a 52-48 majority and no Democratic support for repealing the current healthcare law, McConnell can afford to lose only two Republicans on any legislation.

Multiple GOP lawmakers have expressed deep reservations about each of the healthcare plans that the Senate leader has floated. And it remains unclear if McConnell will even have the votes to begin consideration of Obamacare legislation next week.

A spokesman for McConnell said Thursday afternoon that the Senate leader wasn’t prepared to say what he would ask lawmakers to vote on.

Nor has President Trump provided much guidance.

This week alone, the president said the Senate should repeal Obamacare without a replacement; then he announced Republicans should just let the current law collapse; and then Wednesday, he urged GOP senators to go back to developing a replacement for the current law.

The confusion has made it next to impossible for independent analysts at the Congressional Budget Office to thoroughly analyze legislative plans that seem to be changing by the hour.

In the last two days, the budget office, or CBO, has released two new analyses, even as analysts acknowledged the reports may not reflect what senators could be voting on next week.

On Thursday, CBO analysts said they still haven’t had time to analyze the impact of a critical provision of McConnell’s Obamacare replacement bill, which would allow insurers to offer stripped down insurance plans that do not have to offer basic benefits such as prescription drugs, maternity care and mental heath services.

Waiting for such an analysis isn’t necessary, Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican, told reporters at the Capitol Thursday.

"That's a luxury we don't have," he said.

But the lack of details and analysis of the GOP’s plans are alarming patient advocates, physician groups and others who work in healthcare. Many are pleading with Senate Republican leaders to stop rushing to push through the legislation.

“When both sides of the aisle work together, they have always found the most durable and long-lasting solutions to the problems facing our country,” a coalition of 15 of patients groups said this week in a joint statement.

“We implore lawmakers to sit down in a bipartisan fashion and draft a new bill that will strengthen and expand access to affordable and adequate health care coverage.”

The coalition includes the American Diabetes Assn., the March of Dimes, the American Lung Assn., the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the American Heart Assn. and the advocacy arm of the American Cancer Society.

The frenzied Senate process parallels the way House GOP leaders pushed through their bill rolling back the Affordable Care Act, which lawmakers voted on before the Congressional Budget Office had even analyzed it.

McConnell and other senior GOP senators once pledged that the Senate would take a more deliberative approach.

“We plan to take on the replace challenge in manageable pieces with step-by-step reforms,” the Senate leader said in January shortly after Congress convened

But now, just days before voting could begin, senators face vastly different options, none of which have been considered in committee hearings or debated openly.