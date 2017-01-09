Opponents of legal immigration hope their ties to Jeff Sessions will influence Trump

When federal prosecutors came to San Diego for conferences in the 1980s, the U.S. attorney there, Peter Nuñez, would invite them to the border to survey the chaotic conditions.

“No fences, few lights, no cameras. Thousands of illegal aliens coming across the border,” he recalled last week.

One person who went along, he said, was Jeff Sessions, then U.S. attorney for the southern district of Alabama. The two men bonded over a shared belief that too many people were immigrating to America — whether they jumped the border, or entered legally.

Eventually, Nuñez became board chairman for the Center for Immigration Studies, a policy think tank that pushes for strict curbs on immigration. Sessions went on to be elected senator from Alabama and will sit Tuesday for the start of his two-day Senate confirmation hearing as President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be attorney general.

Already well-known as the Senate’s fiercest opponent of immigration, Sessions holds views shaped in part as he forged close ties over several decades to the Center for Immigration Studies and two other groups with similar agendas, NumbersUSA and the Federation for American Immigration Reform. With Sessions poised to be an influential voice on immigration policy in the Trump administration, these formerly fringe groups have their best chance yet to see Washington policy turn decisively in their direction.

Roy Beck, president of NumbersUSA, which organizes grassroots opposition to pro-immigration measures, said he recognized a kindred spirit in Sessions when he first visited him in his Senate office in the 1990s.

“You’re always looking for the people who understand that legal immigration has to be kept down,” Beck said, adding that Sessions immediately agreed with Numbers’ argument that more immigrants hurt American workers.

“He’s kept that flame alive. We now have the chief cheerleader for [that viewpoint] as attorney general.”

The organizations have pushed for uncompromising enforcement, and oppose attempts to provide legal status for people in the U.S. illegally. Their ultimate goal, though, is not just to lock down the border, but to dramatically reduce the numbers of immigrants coming to the U.S.

Sessions plunged into his crucial role in the movement when he helped lead the opposition to the 2007 immigration reform bill supported by former President George W. Bush, which ultimately failed in the Senate.

“No one played a more important and public role in defeating it,” the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which presented Sessions with an award for his work against the legislation, wrote in its newsletter. “Like a grand master chess player, Sessions devised strategy after strategy to block, thwart, delay and ultimately defeat the bill.”

Since then, Sessions has visited the federation’s annual Hold Their Feet to the Fire meeting that rallies conservative activists to oppose immigration.

In 2013, Sessions worked again to derail another bill to reform the immigration system. A lawyer for the Center for Immigration Studies went to work for him on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Sessions ran the immigration subcommittee, on rallying opposition to the measure; it passed the Senate but never came up for a vote in the House.

“We were the spearhead of work during that legislation,” said the attorney, Janice Kephart, adding that Sessions was “extremely demanding” in insisting that staff analyze the entire 1,700-page bill. “The thing for him on lower immigration really has to do with keeping jobs in America. He did stand out in ways that ticked off his fellow Republicans at times.”

In fighting against the two bills, many Republicans talked about the rule of law and securing borders. But few went as far as Sessions, who adopted the populist arguments of the restrictionist groups, saying that pro-immigration business interests were selling out unskilled American workers.

He also sided with the groups after Republican leaders wrote a report examining the GOP’s 2012 presidential election loss and argued that the party was doomed unless it embraced immigration reform and increased the party’s standing with Latinos. Sessions spoke out on behalf of people who opposed immigration as a threat to their way of living, a precursor to Trump’s campaign.

“This election … was lost because millions of dutiful Americans didn’t think we cared enough about people like them,” Sessions said in a 2013 speech to a far-right group, the David Horowitz Freedom Center. “Is it going to help their children find a job if we legalize 10 million people? I don’t think so. The Chamber of Commerce isn’t very concerned about that.”

Little economic evidence exists showing that more immigration pushes down wages or cost Americans jobs, according advocates for a path to citizenship for people in the U.S. illegally. They say those views are often a smokescreen to conceal a racially driven anti-immigrant agenda.

All three groups trace their heritage in part to John Tanton, a Michigan ophthalmologist and population-control advocate who sought to create a network of policy organizations to push the cause of immigration restriction. Tanton, who is still listed on the Federation for American Immigration Reform’s board of advisors, also wrote about the threat immigrants posed to the “European American” majority values.

Group representatives say the charge of racism is a canard to distract from a debate about proper immigration levels. The Center for Immigration Studies no longer has anything to do with Tanton or white supremacists, said Mark Krikorian, its executive director.