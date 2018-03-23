Here's what Congress stuffed into its $1.3-trillion spending bill

Numerous transportation programs get funding increases in the bill, but the debate leading up to its release focused on one megaproject: the Gateway program, aimed at improving rail access to and from New York's Manhattan island on Amtrak and New Jersey Transit. Trump made it a signature fight, largely to punish Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democratic backers of the project who have held up other Trump initiatives, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told Congress this month that the project simply wasn't ready to move forward. The project is not mentioned in the bill, and Republican aides say that they turned back efforts to essentially earmark federal funding for the project. But Democrats say that the project is still eligible for as much as $541 million in funding this fiscal year through accounts that Chao does not control. The project might also still qualify for other pools of money, though it will have to compete with other projects on an equal playing field.