As Trump approves Syria strikes, Congress looks on cautiously and hopes for a quick conclusion

As President Obama considered strikes against Syria in 2013 over the threat posed by its chemical weapons, businessman Donald Trump strongly opposed U.S. intervention.
"We should stay the hell out of Syria," he tweeted in midsummer that year, adding later: "The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not!"
As president, Trump has now prosecuted two military strikes against Syria without so much of a suggestion that he needs congressional approval. And many lawmakers on Capitol Hill seem content to leave it that way.
House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), in a statement issued Friday night, praised the "decisive action" taken by the U.S. and its allies. "We are united in our resolve that Assad's barbaric use of chemical weapons cannot go unanswered. His regime's unconscionable brutality against innocent civilians cannot be tolerated."
Trump could act with relative impunity in large measure because Syria remains what it was during Obama's tenure: a vexing humanitarian, military and political crisis whose solutions are confounding and whose contours scramble the usual partisan battle lines.
As happened under Obama, Friday's missile strikes prompted lawmakers in Washington to unanimously denounce Syrian President Bashar Assad. Some Republicans, and more Democrats, demanded that Trump seek authority from Congress, which under the Constitution and the 1973 War Powers Resolution is required to approve military action.
The largest group of lawmakers, however, offered tentative approval mixed with caution, awaiting what could not immediately be known: how long and involved the action might be, and what response it might engender in the Mideast.
"I hope the actions taken tonight will bring a permanent end to Bashar al Assad's chemical weapons program and dissuade him from ever pursuing them again," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said in one carefully calibrated response. "I await a briefing on the scope and success of the mission."
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), who frequently jousts with Trump on foreign policy and other matters, was more blunt than Toomey in suggesting that the administration needs to explain where it intends to go next.
"I applaud the President for taking military action against the Assad regime, and I am grateful to our British and French allies for joining us in this action," McCain tweeted. "To succeed in the long run, we need a comprehensive strategy for Syria and the entire region."
For almost all legislators, the strikes conjured the same immediate reaction as any military action: concern for service members and potential victims on the ground. But the particulars of Syria have created some odd alliances.
Hawkish conservatives favored the aggressive pushback against Assad, as did liberals who saw the move as a way of addressing the humanitarian crisis that has gripped the country for most of a decade.
But also pushed together were another group of strange bedfellows — liberals and conservatives upset that Trump neglected to consult Congress. An aide to Vice President Mike Pence said that he had called legislative leaders and alerted them shortly before the missiles began hitting their targets. No formal approval was sought.
"President Trump's decision to launch military strikes against the Syrian regime — without congressional input or authorization — shows a contempt for the U.S Constitution and is without legal justification," said Rep. Barbara Lee, the Democrat from Oakland and one of the most liberal members of the House. "I fully support all international accountability mechanisms to prosecute these war crimes and to negotiate a political solution to the war in Syria. But as we've seen over the last 16 years, we cannot bomb our way to peace. "
At the same time, Rep. Justin Amash, a conservative Republican from Michigan, sharply criticized congressional leaders for their refusal to demand that Trump hew to constitutional requirements.
"These offensive strikes against Syria are unconstitutional, illegal, and reckless," he tweeted. "The next speaker of the House must reclaim congressional war powers as prescribed in Article I of the Constitution. @SpeakerRyan has completely abdicated one of his most important responsibilities."
Eighty-eight members of Congress — including both very liberal and very conservative representatives — wrote Trump on Friday to urge that he consult with legislators before taking action. To do otherwise, the letter said, violated the separation of powers outlined by the Constitution.
But neither Ryan nor Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) demanded that Trump seek congressional approval before further action.
On Thursday, after the president made clear he was nearing a decision on how to respond to Syria's most recent chemical weapons attack, Ryan had batted down suggestions that Trump should request that Congress approve a new military force authorization, or AUMF.
The speaker said that Trump had a free hand under the existing authorization, which was approved days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. It authorized the use of force against anyone involved in those attacks or related forces.
"The last thing I want to see is an AUMF that makes it much more difficult for our military to respond to keep us safe, because they have the authority to do that right now," Ryan told reporters Thursday.
He said at the time that the U.S. had "an obligation" to join with allies in a forceful response.
Democratic leaders were more forceful. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco called Assad's use of chemical weapons "a brutally inhuman war crime that demands a strong, smart and calculated response."
"One night of airstrikes is not a substitute for a clear, comprehensive Syria strategy," she said, adding that Trump must secure congressional authority by outlining "clear objectives that keep our military safe and avoid collateral damage to innocent civilians."
Yet as Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) noted, it is difficult to claim authority after the fact.
"The lack of legal authorization for these strikes, much like those in 2017, is the fault of not only this administration, but also past administrations and a Congress that willingly abdicated its role in approving or disproving military action," Schiff said. "That must change. The risk of escalation with any military action in a country in which Russia, Iran and Turkey have deployed troops and proxies is far too great to leave to any executive acting on their own."
