As Trump approves Syria strikes, Congress looks on cautiously and hopes for a quick conclusion

"President Trump's decision to launch military strikes against the Syrian regime — without congressional input or authorization — shows a contempt for the U.S Constitution and is without legal justification," said Rep. Barbara Lee, the Democrat from Oakland and one of the most liberal members of the House. "I fully support all international accountability mechanisms to prosecute these war crimes and to negotiate a political solution to the war in Syria. But as we've seen over the last 16 years, we cannot bomb our way to peace. "