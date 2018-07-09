Lights, camera, Supreme Court nominee!

The finalists, all federal appeals court judges — Amy Coney Barrett, Thomas Hardiman, Brett Kavanaugh and Raymond Kethledge — are each more conservative than Kennedy, who typically voted with the court's conservative majority yet split off at times, most significantly to preserve abortion rights and enshrine the constitutionality of gay marriage. The replacement candidates are relatively young, in their 40s and 50s, meaning they could serve for decades beyond Trump's presidency.