Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself and calls special counsel unconstitutional

The president laid down his latest lines of attack against the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III even as the White House was trying to mark Trump's 500th day in office by focusing on what it sees as his substantive achievements to date. As has often been the case, the president distracted from the message, given his own focus on the investigation of his 2016 campaign's possible complicity with Russia's election interference and whether he has sought to obstruct the probe.