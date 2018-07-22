Even Trump's allies warn of pitfalls of a Putin visit to U.S. and pan his Helsinki performance

Bossert conditioned his assessment on the fact that the White House has failed to offer an accounting, even to senior U.S. intelligence officials, of what occurred in the closed-door meeting between the two leaders. That is a highly unusual decision that has drawn broad expressions of concern, as did Trump’s insistence on meeting alone with Putin in the first place, without the usual senior advisors and note-takers. Critics had warned that the format risked allowing Russia to put its own spin on the session.