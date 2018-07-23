Blasting Iran's regime as 'not normal,' Pompeo calls on Iranian Americans for support in California visit

In a speech titled “Supporting Iranian Voices,” Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo told members of the Iranian American community that the leadership in Tehran “resembles the Mafia more than a government.” The event, held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, marked a rare outreach by the Trump administration to the Iranian diaspora — part of a nascent campaign by the U.S. government to discredit and undermine support for Iran’s leaders.