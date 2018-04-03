Bonnie Reiss, early and key advisor to former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, dies at 62

She ultimately relented and signed on with his administration, serving as a key liaison between those who were a part of Schwarzenegger's celebrity past and those he needed for his political future. Her official portfolio included children's programs, and she was appointed in 2004 to the California State Board of Education. She stepped away from her government post in 2006 to return home to Malibu but was tapped in 2010 to serve as the governor's secretary of Education.