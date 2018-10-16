California Republicans' fundraising eclipsed by Democrats' huge hauls in congressional races

The latest campaign finance reports show a yawning gulf between Democrats and Republicans as the seemingly boundless energy on the left translates to a torrent of campaign cash three weeks before the midterm election.
In the top seven most competitive House races here, Democratic candidates raised a staggering $21.6 million over the last three months ending Sept. 30. By comparison, Republicans running for those seats took in just $4.2 million in aggregate.
Republican candidates also had smaller cash reserves, with an average of about $652,000 at the end of the quarter. Their Democratic opponents, all of them first-time candidates for office, had more than $1.2 million in the bank, on average — nearly double their competitors.
In an already challenging year for Republicans, the lack of resources could be crippling for their efforts to hold the House, which would almost certainly require wins in several California districts.
The money picture is particularly lopsided in several Southern California districts, where the advertising market is pricey and over-saturated this campaign season.
Democrat Katie Hill, for example, reported having $2.3 million in the bank, more than five times the amount two-term incumbent Rep. Steve Knight of Lancaster had in his campaign account. The two are running for the 25th Congressional District based in Los Angeles County, one of the most expensive media markets in the country.
Knight and other Republican incumbents have benefited from a deluge of outside spending to boost their bids. The Congressional Leadership Fund, which has spent $16.4 million in California races so far, has poured $3.4 million into ads and canvassing since June to support Knight.
Candidates can stretch their dollars further because they’re entitled to far cheaper advertising rates, compounding the effect of the Democrats’ fundraising leads.
Some Democrats also reported dwindling cash reserves: Gil Cisneros, for example, running for the Orange County seat being vacated by Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton), had just $282,910 in the bank, compared with opponent Young Kim’s $340,647.
Kim has spent only a fraction of what Cisneros has: $2.2 million compared with Cisneros’ nearly $10 million.
Cisneros, a former Frito-Lay employee who won millions in the lottery, has lent his campaign $8 million since last year, $3.5 million in the third quarter. He was the only candidate in a competitive California race to lend himself money this latest reporting period.
Democrat Katie Porter reported $546,133 in cash on hand as of Sept. 30, a little over half of the $925,865 GOP incumbent Mimi Walters has in her campaign coffers. But Porter has raised and spent significantly more than Walters over the course of the campaign, taking in more than $5 million since January of last year compared with Walters’ $3.9 million.