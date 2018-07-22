California has sued the Trump administration 38 times. Here's a look at the legal challenges

Becerra sued over Trump’s proposal to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, alleging it failed to comply with federal and state environmental laws, but a judge ruled against the state. More recently, he went to court to challenge the federal policy of separating immigrants who enter the country illegally from their children, alleging it violates the due process rights of parents. That case is pending, although courts have ruled in other cases that children must be reunited with parents.