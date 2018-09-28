A former California legislative staffer claims retaliation after accusing Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia of misconduct

Garcia subsequently took a leave of absence from early February to late May and was directed by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) to take sexual harassment and sensitivity training classes after the investigation found she had “commonly and pervasively” used vulgar language around state employees. When confronted with the initial allegations in February, Garcia confirmed she attended the game, but added that she had "zero recollection of engaging in inappropriate behavior," which she said was inconsistent with her values.