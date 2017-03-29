Essential Politics: Trump makes good on his change for climate rules

For the first time in a few weeks, executive action by President Trump is generating as much political news as congressional clashes. And while California is watching, this time the state is easily positioned to go its own way.

Good morning from the state capital. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, and there’s not much concern here -- for now, at least -- about Trump’s newest rollback of national climate change policy.

But across the country, it’s definitely a big deal.

TRUMP REMOVES MANDATE ON POWER PLANT EMISSIONS

The president’s action Tuesday to cancel the Clean Power Plan wasn’t a surprise. It had been promised for weeks, part of Trump’s effort to roll back former President Barack Obama’s efforts aimed at combating climate change.

Still, it marks a major milestone in the national and international debate. The former mandate for electricity providers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions doesn’t mesh with the new president’s vision for the nation’s energy future.

"My administration is putting an end to the war on coal," Trump said on Tuesday. "I am taking historic steps to lift the restrictions on American energy to reverse government intrusions and to cancel job killing regulations."

BUT IN CALIFORNIA…

While previous environmental policy shifts from Trump have sent shock waves west to California, this one hardly registered for the Golden State.

As Chris Megerian explains, California is already on its own path toward historic milestones on renewable energy -- a direction largely unaffected by Trump’s action.

Still, that didn’t stop the state’s leaders from lashing out at the decision, an about-face that raises questions about the future of U.S. commitment to the international climate agreement forged in Paris in late 2015.

BROWN: TRUMP DECISION ‘DEFIES SCIENCE ITSELF’

The lack of immediate impact in California from Trump’s decision didn’t stop the state’s chief champion for the cause from taking aim at the president.

“It defies science itself," Gov. Jerry Brown said on Tuesday. “Erasing climate change may take place in Donald Trump’s mind, but nowhere else."

Brown teamed up with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to pledge that California and New York would continue working to slash emissions. Both states have set ambitious targets for fighting global warming.

Meanwhile, Trump could face a legal blowback from California and its allies around the country. In a joint statement on Tuesday, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra and his counterparts from other states said they were willing to fight Trump in court.

IMMIGRATION CHIEF GETS A ROWDY RECEPTION IN SACRAMENTO

It was the court of public opinion, meantime, in which the president’s immigration chief made Trump’s case on Tuesday night in Sacramento.

The reception was unsurprisingly chilly. But U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Director Thomas Homan kept going.

“We prioritize criminals," he told roughly 300 people packed into a gym at a Sacramento County probation building. “We focus our resources first on those who are a national security threat and those who are a public safety threat."

Homan, invited by Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, was met with jeers from the crowd, and two prominent Democratic lawmakers who rallied the crowd outside: Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León.

NUNES URGED TO STEP ASIDE

Back in Washington, the temperature continues to rise over Tulare Rep. Devin Nunes’ ability to chair the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into alleged Russian communications with the Trump campaign last year.

Nunes revealed on Monday that he had met at the White House last week with the source who provided information about surveillance that may have inadvertently picked up communications from Trump transition officials.

Now, his greatest nemesis may be his fellow Californian and the intelligence panel’s ranking Democrat, Burbank Rep. Adam Schiff.

“I believe the chairman should recuse himself from any further involvement in the Russia investigation," Schiff said on Monday.

And then there was the news that a lawyer for former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates wrote in letters last week that the Trump administration was trying to limit her testimony at hearings focused on Russian meddling.

By the way, check out George Skelton’s take on Nunes and Schiff -- like their districts, they are worlds apart.