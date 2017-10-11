Essential Politics: In all things, fire and fury

As California battles fires from north to south, there’s cooperation between officials in Washington and Sacramento.

Politics set aside, the message from President Trump on Tuesday was one of solidarity amid a series of fires -- from wine country to Orange County -- that have killed at least 17 people.

"I spoke with Governor Brown last night to let him know that the federal government will stand with the people of California and we will be there for you in this time of terrible tragedy and need and I just want to pay my warmest respects. They are going through a lot," Trump said during a White House event.

Brown quickly responded to the federal disaster declaration later on Tuesday. “I appreciate the fast response from the president," he said.

The devastation, especially in the hard-hit communities of Napa and Sonoma counties, is hard to fathom. One lawmaker, state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), told me on Monday it was the worst fire he’s seen as a native of the region.

“It’s just an incredibly emotional experience," he said after touring neighborhoods leveled by the fires.

FEINSTEIN ‘ALL IN’ FOR 2018 … BUT ALMOST WASN’T

News of the deadly fires dampened what otherwise would be the week’s big story in California: Sen. Dianne Feinstein launching her re-election bid for 2018.

For months Feinstein, 84, was coy about whether she’d seek a sixth term in Congress. And while another campaign by a powerful Democrat in a Democratic-leaning state might not usually be news, these are unusual times in her party.

As Cathleen Decker points out, the lurch by Democrats to the left and Republicans to the right leaves “fewer voters to occupy the moderate middle on which Feinstein has depended."

But then there’s this: Feinstein told a group of donors in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night that she came close to calling it a career.

"I thought, well maybe I've been there long enough. Maybe I should just walk away,” she told the crowd.

Now the big question: Will she be challenged by a prominent politician in her own party? The guy everyone is talking about, state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), did everything but sprint away from a Times reporter seeking comment on Monday.

‘LIDDLE’ BOB CORKER, TAUNTS TRUMP

You’d be hard pressed to find politicians from the same party on the local or state level fighting each other as fiercely as Trump and Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) have the past few days.

The president was back on Corker’s case on Tuesday, deriding the 5-foot-7-inch senator as “Liddle’ Bob Corker” on Twitter. Of course, there are others who say that Corker’s criticism of Trump is only unique in that other GOP politicians are still only willing to whisper it.

John Kelly, the White House chief of staff, may have tried to change the culture of the executive mansion, but there’s always one person who’s thwarting that: Trump.

