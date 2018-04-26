Billions from gas tax and vehicle fees will go to transit projects, California officials announce

A day before Republican activists file signatures for a ballot initiative to repeal an increase in the state gas tax and vehicle fees, California officials on Thursday announced that $2.4 billion of the money will be spent on dozens of transit projects, including work they say will prepare Southern California to host the 2028 Summer Olympics.
An additional $1.9 billion for the projects will come from funds collected by California's landmark climate change program, which requires polluters to buy carbon emission credits, the officials said.
The money will go to six Los Angeles Metro expansion projects, including light rail extensions to Torrance and Montclair, and additional rapid transit service along congested corridors, according to the California State Transportation Agency, which allocated the money.
Officials said money will also go toward making the Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink commuter lines faster and more reliable by improving tracks and signals at locations such as Los Angeles' Union Station.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, money will help complete the funding for a BART line to San Jose and the creation of new Samtrans express bus routes along the US-101 corridor.
"These zero emission bus and rail projects mean millions of tons less pollution in the air we breathe," said Gov. Jerry Brown in a statement.
Most of the projects, including those in the Los Angeles area, already have other funding from local transportation taxes.
The money is part of $5.4 billion expected to be raised annually for road and bridge repairs and mass transit improvements through increases in the gas tax and vehicle fees approved last year by the Legislature and Brown.
The rail and transit money announcement was made on the eve of plans by Republican activists to file more than 830,000 signatures in an effort to qualify a measure for the November ballot that would repeal the 12-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase, 20-cent diesel fuel excise tax increase and new annual vehicle fees.
Brown lobbied lawmakers hard for their votes on the tax measure, SB 1, citing a large backlog of repairs and improvements.
But Republican critics and lawmakers who are pushing the ballot initiative said the state could pay for the work by tapping budget surpluses and abandoning the high-speed rail project being pushed by the governor.
State officials hope to show voters evidence of progress from the higher taxes, and predict the initiative will be rejected.
"The real-life ways SB 1 benefits drivers and commuters will make their own compelling case, especially where long-needed projects are already underway," said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount). "Local Republican leaders around the state were an important part of the SB 1 coalition, so I'm not sure how the more radical members of the party will be reconciling that in their attacks."
The transit projects funded Thursday also help the state meet climate and air quality goals, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 32 million tons, according to Brian Annis, the state agency secretary.
The funding includes $36 million of the $102 million cost to the city of Los Angeles for 112 zero-emission buses to replace existing propane-powered vehicles and expand the DASH bus fleet so it will run more often and in more areas.
Los Angeles' successful bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics had already touched off a series of projects to improve mass transit in the area.
More than $1 billion in state grants will be matched with local tax revenue to fund the $5.7-billion plan to extend the Gold Line to Montclair, Green Line to Torrance, and the Orange/Red Line between North Hollywood and Pasadena, among other rail projects.
Another $874 million will go toward the $2-billion project to provide run-through tracks at Union Station as well as other improvements. The money will improve the frequency and performance of Metrolink services to Moorpark, Santa Clarita, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Orange County.
Another project will increase Pacific Surfliner service to Santa Barbara by five to six round trips.
Meanwhile, the staff of the California Transportation Commission on Wednesday released recommendations for competitive grants that would use the gas tax funds for local projects that include relieving traffic in congested freeway corridors. The commission will finalize those grants in May.
Transit funding for agencies in Southern California
|Agency
|Project title
|State funding
|Total project cost
|Agency Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority
|Project Title Los Angeles Region Transit System Integration and Modernization Program of Projects
|TIRCP Funds$330,200,000
|Total Project Cost$5,767,700,000
|Agency Southern California Regional Rail Authority
|Project Title Southern California Optimized Rail Expansion (SCORE)
|TIRCP Funds$763,712,000
|Total Project Cost$2,049,700,000
|Agency Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency
|Project Title Building Up: LOSSAN North Improvement Program
|TIRCP Funds$147,930,000
|Total Project Cost$201,669,000
|Agency Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency
|Project Title All Aboard 2018: Transforming SoCal
|TIRCP Funds$40,412,000
|Total Project Cost$65,570,000
|Agency San Diego Metropolitan Transit System
|Project Title Blue Line Rail Corridor Transit Enhancements
|TIRCP Funds$40,098,000
|Total Project Cost$50,200,000
|Agency City of Los Angeles
|Project Title Los Angeles City: Leading the Transformation to Zero-Emission Electric Bus Transit Service
|TIRCP Funds$36,104,000
|Total Project Cost$102,790,000
|Agency San Bernardino County Transportation Authority
|Project Title Diesel Multiple Unit Vehicle to Zero or Low-Emission Vehicle Conversion and West Valley Connector Bus Rapid Transit
|TIRCP Funds$30,000,000
|Total Project Cost$306,240,000
|Agency Santa Barbara County Assn. of Governments
|Project Title Goleta Train Depot
|TIRCP Funds$13,009,000
|Total Project Cost$19,709,000
|Agency Santa Barbara County Assn. of Governments
|Project Title Coastal Express/Pacific Surfliner Peak Hour Service Expansion and Integration Project
|TIRCP Funds$9,600,000
|Total Project Cost$10,175,000
|Agency San Diego Assn. of Governments
|Project Title Ride Between the Line: Enhancing Access to Transit in San Diego
|TIRCP Funds$5,763,000
|Total Project Cost$7,204,000
|Agency City of Santa Monica
|Project Title Electric Blue: Electrification of City of Santa Monica's Big Blue Bus
|TIRCP Funds$3,050,000
|Total Project Cost$9,698,000
State funds are for fiscal year 2018-19 to fiscal year 2022-23. Total project costs are for fiscal year 2018-19 to fiscal year 2027-28.
Source: California State Transportation Agency
