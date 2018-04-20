As lieutenant governor, Newsom has had few duties — and he skipped many of them

"In honesty, I totally get it. I'm not even going to be defensive about it. There was absolutely early frustration. That's all it represented years and years ago," he said, noting that his time in Sacramento has been much slower than his life as mayor, a change he described as a "major cultural transition." "It's a different pace. That was reflected in those lazy comments of mine [that] I by definition regret because we wouldn't be having this conversation. But it expressed a sentiment at the time."