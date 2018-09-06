Statements about immigrants and the Holocaust trip up John Cox's campaign for California governor

“His story stuck with me not only because of the gravity of speaking with a Holocaust survivor, but because my mother was Jewish and this subject always compelled the utmost respect and attention in our home,” Cox said in a statement. “While recounting the conversation with the gentleman in the DMV while I was in Sacramento, I attempted to convey his frustration and, in paraphrasing his comments, I misspoke. I certainly apologize to that gentleman, and to anyone that may have been offended. I’m not as polished as some others in the public eye.”