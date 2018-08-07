A California special election could put someone in office for just three weeks

Montebello Mayor Vanessa Delgado, a Democrat, and Republican attorney Rita Topalian advanced to Tuesday’s special election to decide who will fill Mendoza’s seat — and be paid — for the rest of his term. Come November, voters will choose between Pico Rivera Mayor Bob Archuleta, a Democrat, and Topalian, who placed first in both contests. (Mendoza decided to run again for his seat and lost, coming in third for the special election and fourth in the primary deciding who would move on to November.)