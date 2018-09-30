Once California's governor vetoes a bill, lawmakers almost never challenge the decision

“Having been overridden by the Legislature four times in the last eight months — a historic string of defeats — the governor and his veto are about as awesome to legislators and lobbyists these days as a popgun,” reported The Times on March 24, 1980. Lawmakers and interest groups saw Brown, then on the verge of his second presidential campaign, as uninterested in the job. In 1981 and 1982, he changed course and vetoed fewer bills than any governor in modern California history — his reluctance to reject legislation continues to this day.