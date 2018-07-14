Dianne Feinstein hopes to stop Senate candidate endorsement in California

Faced with the prospect of being spurned by her own party, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her supporters on Saturday worked to stop state party leaders from endorsing her fellow Democratic rival state Sen. Kevin de León.
The effort came as Feinstein, who has represented California for more than 25 years, had little expectation of winning her party’s seal of approval this weekend, party officials and others close to her campaign acknowledged.
Instead she has been urging party leaders not to endorse a candidate for the November election, calling for party unity as Democrats try to regain control of Congress in the November election. De León’s supporters have dismissed Feinstein’s plea as a thinly veiled attempt to avoid what would be an embarrassing defeat for the 85-year-old senator.
“I just think we need a younger progressive person there,” said Lynne Standard-Nightengale, a member of the Amador County Democratic Central Committee. “The Democratic Party in California has moved to the left, and he personifies those values.”
De León, a 51-year-old former state senate leader from Los Angeles, remains glaringly outmatched by Feinstein in the polls and fundraising. But his campaign has won support from the state party’s liberal core, including the Service Employees International Union and other powerful labor organizations.
Saturday’s endorsement vote rests in the hands of the California Democratic Party’s executive board, a group of more than 300 party leaders meeting at an Oakland hotel. The results are expected to be announced late Saturday night.
This is the second go-around for an endorsement fight in the Senate race. Ahead of the primary at the party’s February convention in San Diego, where a larger contingent of 2,700 delegates voted, de León won 54% — short of the 60% required to secure an endorsement. Feinstein received just 37%.
De León’s strong showing in February has his allies hopeful that he’ll win Saturday. His supporters, sporting de León T-shirts, stickers and other campaign paraphernalia swarmed the hotel hallways, crowding caucus meetings and lobbying party leaders.
The Feinstein campaign weeks ago launched an aggressive effort to persuade Democrats in Oakland to vote “no endorsement” in the Senate race, flooding delegates with calls and text messages and drafting the help of political surrogates. Six Democratic congressional candidates who are trying to flip Republican-held districts in California joined Feinstein, urging party delegates in a letter to opt not to endorse a candidate.
Feinstein crushed de León in the June primary, winning every county in California and finishing in first place with 44% of the overall vote. De León finished far behind with 12%, which was enough for a second-place finish and a ticket to the November election under the state’s top-two primary system.
Feinstein acknowledged that despite all her support from voters, de León could win the party endorsement.
“That thought has occurred to me. But I wiped it out of my mind quickly,” Feinstein told reporters Saturday morning after hosting a breakfast for party leaders.
Party insiders and politically attentive bystanders see the Democrat-on-Democrat Senate fight as evidence of a deepening chasm between the party’s moderates and progressives — a California version of the Democratic battle between Hillary Clinton and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election.
While meeting with delegates on Saturday, Feinstein emphasized her position as the highest-ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She told them she will play a pivotal role in confirmation hearings for President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court , Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh. Feinstein warned that the appointment could lead to the end of Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that guaranteed women nationwide the right to an abortion.
“Given the White House situation, at this time and place a senator with her experience is the right choice for California,” said Carolyn Fowler of Inglewood, a vice chair of the state party’s Women’s Caucus and Feinstein backer.
De León’s campaign has focused on the party’s energized liberal faction. He supports single-payer healthcare, aggressive goals for renewable energy and helped lead the successful effort to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15-an-hour. He has criticized Feinstein, known for having moderate tendencies, for being too conciliatory with President Trump, such as when she urged people to have “patience” with the president last year.
On Friday night, de León hosted an “ABOLISH ICE CREAM SOCIAL” for delegates, a nod toward the Democratic-led effort to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency after its agents separated thousands of children from their parents after they crossed the border.
One of de León’s supporters in Oakland, Contra Costa Democratic Party secretary Diddo Clark, said California needs new, younger blood in the Senate. Clark argued that some of Feinstein’s most impressive accomplishments happened during her first years in the senate when she wrote the now-expired assault weapon ban in 1994 and legislation that same year that created the Death Valley and Joshua Tree national parks.
Clark also thinks that Feinstein, a former San Francisco mayor, has become so embedded in Washington, D.C., that she’s lost touch with Californians.
“Feinstein lives in an adjacent county, and I have not seen her in my county in this millennia,” Clark said. “Kevin lives 500 miles away and he’s come to Contra Costa three times in the last year. He’s hustling.”