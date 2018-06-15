De León's challenge in the Senate race: to opppose Feinstein but keep his future intact

Feinstein got more than 44% of the vote in the primary, compared with just under 12% for De León. Her campaign has $7 million in the bank, 10 times more than De León has going into the general election. And while De León would like to frame Feinstein’s lead as a result of name recognition, he failed to beat her even among the voters who presumably know him best, in his state Senate district in Northeast Los Angeles, parts of which he has represented in Sacramento for a decade.