State watchdog agency is investigating donations to Kevin de León’s reelection campaign

Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León, shown on Aug. 29, is the focus of a Fair Political Practices Commission investigation.

The California Fair Political Practices Commission is investigating donations received by Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s reelection campaign.

The investigation was prompted by allegations, detailed in an anonymous complaint filed with the FPPC last November, involving a nonprofit that distributes food to homebound seniors and low-income families in De León’s Eastside district through a contract with the city.

The complaint alleged that contributions to De León’s campaign from employees of the nonprofit, as well as its founder’s wife and daughter, may have violated a state law that aims to prevent “pay to play practices.”

Advertisement

Section 84308 of the Political Reform Act prohibits those who have business before a government agency from contributing more than $250 to an official from that agency. It also bars elected officials from making decisions in certain cases if they have received more than $250 from a party to the case in the last 12 months. Officials also cannot accept contributions exceeding $250 from parties to a case for 12 months after a decision.

In all, De León’s campaign has accepted $6,900 in donations during the 2023-2024 election season from seven people who work for the nonprofit, World Harvest Family and Charity Services, according to the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission website. On top of that, the founder’s wife and daughter each gave $1,800.

The complaint alleged that donations may have been “bundled,” a term for when an individual collects campaign contributions from other donors.

Advertisement

De León gave World Harvest a $480,000 contract in May 2023, increasing the amount to $1.91 million in February.

His food giveaway events featuring World Harvest have been a key part of rehabilitating his image after a recording captured him and three other political leaders in a conversation that featured racist and crude remarks.

He is locked in a heated battle with challenger Ysabel Jurado, a tenant rights attorney who came in first in the March primary, to represent neighborhoods in downtown L.A. and the Eastside. The election is Nov. 5.

Advertisement

David Meraz, a campaign consultant for De León, denied any wrongdoing.

“Our campaign has always been transparent and in full compliance with the law regarding donations,” Meraz said.

Glen Curado, World Harvest’s founder and chief executive, called the FPPC investigation “stupid” and said no one from the state agency has reached out to him.

He said that he didn’t ask his employees to contribute to De León’s campaign. They did so on their own, Curado said, because they knew the council member through his work with World Harvest.

Curado said he asked his wife and daughter, “‘Do you want to support Kevin?’ And they said, ‘Sure.’”

Curado and World Harvest were among several groups honored by the Los Angeles City Council on Friday for their work reducing food insecurity.

The FPPC sent a letter to De León and his reelection committee in November 2023, informing him about the allegations and inviting him to submit information and documents.

Advertisement

On April 25, the commission notified De León and his reelection committee that its enforcement division had launched an investigation.

The commission does not comment on open cases, spokesperson Jay Wierenga said. He said the commission performs an initial review of a complaint and then decides whether to investigate further.

On the commission’s online portal, the violation being investigated is listed as “laundered campaign contributions.”

“Money laundering — are you kidding?” said Curado. “We like [De León], and the people gave him some money.”

In May 2023, seven months after the audio of the racist conversation leaked, De León inked the $480,000 contract with World Harvest. He used his district discretionary funds, so the contract didn’t need to be approved by the City Council.

At weekly food giveaways, De León’s photo was plastered on a World Harvest truck that delivered the groceries as well as on blue tote bags handed to residents.

Advertisement

Alicia Romero, a secretary with World Harvest who signed the city contract, gave $1,000 to De León’s campaign on Sept. 25, 2023, and $900 on May 27, 2024, according to the City Ethics Commission website. On the donations, she is listed as “manager, World Harvest Food Bank” or “warehouse manager.”

The campaign returned $100 to Romero on Sept. 28, 2023, and returned another $900 to her last month.

Curado said he was told by a De León campaign representative that Romero couldn’t donate because she was considered an “officer” of the nonprofit.

Under city ethics laws, some officeholders are barred from accepting donations from high-ranking officials of companies that have large contracts with the city.

“We returned the money to be compliant with city and state laws,” said Meraz, the De León campaign consultant.

Other donors listed as World Harvest employees included Branden Curado, who gave $900 on Sept. 25, 2023, and $900 in June 2024, and Scott Curado, who gave $900 on Sept. 25, 2023, and $400 on May 28, 2024, according to the city ethics website.

Advertisement

Jesenia Ramirez, listed as the nonprofit’s vice president of community outreach, gave $900 on Sept. 25, 2023.

Glen Curado’s wife, Claudia Curado, listed as a homemaker, gave donations totaling $1,800 on three dates: Sept. 25, 2023, May 27, 2024, and June 30, 2024. Her daughter, Nicole Curado, also gave a total of $1,800 on Sept. 29, 2023, and June 30, 2024, according to the city ethics website.

Times staff writer David Zahniser contributed to this report.