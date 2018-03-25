Billions of dollars to help California’s homeless population are piling up — and going unspent

California's government wants to spend $700 million on homelessness next year

Proposed homelessness spending is spread across half a dozen departments that all have their own programs.

State of California department Proposed spending State of California department Department of Housing and Community Development Proposed spending $560 million* State of California department Department of Social Services Proposed spending $85 million State of California department California Housing Finance Agency Proposed spending $30 million State of California department Office of Emergency Services Proposed spending $19 million State of California department Department of Public Health Proposed spending $5 million State of California department Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Proposed spending $3 million

* $262 million comes from a bond measure that is currently being litigated

Source: California Department of Finance