Here's what's happened under Trump this week

It’s been about a month since President Trump was sworn into office. His administration has faced some high-profile setbacks (the courts blocking his travel ban, Michael Flynn’s resignation), but continues to move ahead this week with strengthening immigration enforcement.

Here’s what else has happened so far:

Last weekend

Monday, Feb. 20

Next up, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to replace Flynn as national security advisor. No congressional approval needed.

Mr. Mattis goes to Iraq. He tried to reassure allies that the U.S. isn’t there to take Iraq’s oil, contrary to what Trump has previously said, and that the country remains committed to recapturing the city of Mosul from Islamic State.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

More agents, more deportations. In two memos, the Trump administration called for the hiring of thousands more immigration enforcement officers, who can now target any of the 11 million people in the U.S. illegally for removal. The guidelines say deportations would focus on convicted criminals or those charged with crimes.

Trump spoke out against the wave of threats against Jewish community centers around the country, calling them “horrible” and “painful.”

