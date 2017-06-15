Rep. Silvio O. Conte (R-Mass.), with a cigar clamped in his teeth, bats during the 1966 Congressional Baseball Game. (Congressional Quarterly / CQ Roll Call)

In the sixth inning of the Congressional Baseball Game in 2014, Republican Rep. Vance McAllister stepped up to the plate, snagging one of Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond’s pitches and sending the grounder between second and third base. Turns out, Richmond was giving McAllister exactly what he wanted. The two members of the Louisiana House delegation might be on rival teams and from warring parties, but one did the other the tiniest favor. The lawmakers quipped about the home-state camaraderie at the after-party at Nationals Park, as McAllister’s kids eyed the snack bar and Richmond’s colleagues noted that even though the Democrats prevailed, his pitching had suffered because he has a new baby at home. Even the coaches figured out the New Orleans-area congressman had helped his pal from northern Louisiana lob in a single.

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) pitches at Nationals Stadium during the Roll Call Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday, June 25, 2014 (Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call)

That's just one story illustrating the deep ties forged on the baseball field, which has been a safe space for politicians in Washington dating back to 1909. I was editor of the Capitol Hill publication Roll Call in 2014 when McCallister landed his grounder, and I used the anecdote in a column about how congressional sports has helped ease partisanship at a time when rhetoric has never seemed more heated. There is more to making politics work than making friends, but it’s a start, I wrote.