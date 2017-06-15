House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.
Here's what we know:
- The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, had been seen for weeks near the baseball field; associates from Illinois described him as irascible and angry
- President Trump says suspected GOP baseball shooter has died
- Facebook messages that appear to have been posted by Hodgkinson regularly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders and criticized Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition after being shot | Who is Steve Scalise? A quick look
- Two U.S. Capitol police officers who were wounded are in “good condition.” The other two injured people were identified as Matt Mika, a former congressional staff member who now works for Tyson Foods, and Zack Barth, a staff aide to Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
- Scenes from Alexandria, Va.
A political pastime that's kept partisanship at bay
|Christina Bellantoni
In the sixth inning of the Congressional Baseball Game in 2014, Republican Rep. Vance McAllister stepped up to the plate, snagging one of Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond’s pitches and sending the grounder between second and third base.
Turns out, Richmond was giving McAllister exactly what he wanted. The two members of the Louisiana House delegation might be on rival teams and from warring parties, but one did the other the tiniest favor.
The lawmakers quipped about the home-state camaraderie at the after-party at Nationals Park, as McAllister’s kids eyed the snack bar and Richmond’s colleagues noted that even though the Democrats prevailed, his pitching had suffered because he has a new baby at home. Even the coaches figured out the New Orleans-area congressman had helped his pal from northern Louisiana lob in a single.
That's just one story illustrating the deep ties forged on the baseball field, which has been a safe space for politicians in Washington dating back to 1909.
I was editor of the Capitol Hill publication Roll Call in 2014 when McCallister landed his grounder, and I used the anecdote in a column about how congressional sports has helped ease partisanship at a time when rhetoric has never seemed more heated.
There is more to making politics work than making friends, but it’s a start, I wrote.
Tonight's baseball game between Republican and Democratic players is expected to draw even more attention than the usual several thousand fans and congressional aides who come to Nationals Park for the annual tradition.
Lawmakers were adamant on Capitol Hill that the game, which raises money for several charities, go on as scheduled despite Wednesday's attack in which House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and three others were shot and wounded.
Learn more about the game, which has Republicans and Democrats at 39 wins apiece.