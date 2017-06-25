Conservatives at Koch summit outline changes to Senate healthcare bill to win their support

Tim Phillips, who heads Americans for Prosperity, the largest of the Koch network's advocacy groups, speaks to the media at the White House in Washington on March 8.

Conservatives floated two amendments for toughening up the Senate's Obamacare overhaul this weekend at the influential Koch network's confab of wealthy donors, as Republicans seek ways to win over detractors and tip enough GOP votes for passage.

That the Koch network quickly panned the Senate bill is no surprise. The organization of deep-pocketed conservative advocacy groups similarly rejected the House GOP bill this spring until party leaders tacked on tough amendments to appease right-leaning Republicans.

"We've been disappointed that movement's not been more dramatic toward a full repeal or a broader rollback of this onerous law Obamacare," said Tim Phillips, who heads Americans for Prosperity, the largest of the Koch network's advocacy groups.

"But we are not walking away," he said. "We worked to make the House bill better and it did get better…. We're doing the same thing on the Senate front."



One key lawmaker attending the weekend summit at the luxurious Broadmoor Hotel, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus and a chief negotiator on the House bill, outlined two key changes to the bill that he said could likely win enough conservative support for passage.

One amendment from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) would allow companies that offer insurance policies on the Obamacare marketplace to also offer plans that do not meet the ACA's strict requirements.

Such a change would in essence allow insurers to offer cheaper, though skimpier, policies that may help achieve the GOP's goal of lowering premiums for consumers.

Another amendment would broaden the ability of those who buy insurance on the marketplace to sock away more money in tax-free Health Savings Accounts to help them pay for their premiums.

Cruz is one of four Senate conservatives who have said they would not support the bill unless changes are made, positioning them for negotiations in the days ahead.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) needs to win back some of their votes to pass the bill with his slim 52-seat Republican majority. One of the conservatives, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), was among those feted Saturday night at a reception with Charles Koch, the billionaire industrialist who funds the conservative network.

Koch told those gathered for an outdoor cocktail reception on a breezy Colorado Springs evening about how far his team has come over the years at promoting what is a libertarian-leaning conservative agenda.

"Now when I look at where we are, at the size and effectiveness of this network, I'm blown away," he told donors. Koch met Friday with Vice President Mike Pence.

But the politics in the Senate remain difficult as McConnell continues to negotiate behind closed doors and rushes the bill to a vote expected this week.

On Sunday, one key centrist, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, doubted a swift resolution.

"It's hard for me to see the bill passing this week," she said on ABC's "This Week."

Another crucial vote, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a physician who had offered his own proposal, also criticized the rush.

"I frankly would like a few more days to consider this," Cassidy said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

But Republicans are anxious to resolve the healthcare debate, which has created a logjam in their legislative agenda.

Meadows also told reporters if the Senate passes the bill this week, the House could quickly follow with a weekend session -- ahead of a Fourth of July bill signing by the president.