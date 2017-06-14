Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted members of Congress.
Police in Alexandria, Va., located just outside of Washington, D.C., said they were investigating a "multiple shooting" and a suspect was in custody. Five wounded people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the police said. Scalise’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening, officials said.
Here's what we know so far:
- President Trump will make statement on the shooting at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time.
- Officials identify shooter of congressman as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill.
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is reportedly in stable condition after being shot
- Two police officers and two or three congressional staff members were among the wounded
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- Watch live coverage
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
- Scenes from Alexandria, Va.
Congressman's account: 'A routine day that turned into a nightmare'
|Edmund Sanders
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) said he was just walking off the baseball field in order to beat traffic to Capitol Hill when he heard a large pop.
“I said, ‘Gosh, that sounds like a gunshot.’ Then there was a pause, and then there was just a barrage of gunshots," he told CNN.
Fleischmann threw himself into the dugout, slightly injuring himself in the process. He and others sheltered there as the shooting continued, fearful that the gunman would approach them.
“We were really literally crying for help, and help finally did arrive,” he said. “He kept firing and firing and firing.”
He said he believed Capitol police on the scene initially only had pistols to confront the gunman.
“This was a routine day that turned into a nightmare,” Fleischmann told the network. “The fear factor was horrific. We did not know when it would end.”