Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) said he was just walking off the baseball field in order to beat traffic to Capitol Hill when he heard a large pop.

“I said, ‘Gosh, that sounds like a gunshot.’ Then there was a pause, and then there was just a barrage of gunshots," he told CNN.

Fleischmann threw himself into the dugout, slightly injuring himself in the process. He and others sheltered there as the shooting continued, fearful that the gunman would approach them.

“We were really literally crying for help, and help finally did arrive,” he said. “He kept firing and firing and firing.”

He said he believed Capitol police on the scene initially only had pistols to confront the gunman.

“This was a routine day that turned into a nightmare,” Fleischmann told the network. “The fear factor was horrific. We did not know when it would end.”