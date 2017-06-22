After building suspense, Trump says he doesn't have tapes of Comey conversations

President Trump chose the day that secretive Senate Republicans released their much-anticipated healthcare bill to finally end some suspense of his own making: No, he hasn't been surreptitiously recording conversations in the White House. In Twitter messages posted just before a scheduled White House news briefing Thursday, the president did not entirely rule out the possibility that recordings of his private conversations — with fired FBI Director James B. Comey or anyone else — exist. But, he wrote, "I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings."

It was Trump who first suggested more than a month ago that he might have recordings. As he feuded publicly with Comey in the days after firing him May 9, Trump warned in a tweet: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"