The decision looms.

President Trump is set to announce on Thursday whether the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, an international deal forged among 195 countries to, among other things, gradually reduce emissions that cause climate change.

Should the United States exit the agreement -- signed under the Obama administration -- it would join Syria, which is entering its sixth year of a civil war, and Nicaragua as the only countries not signed onto the climate accord.

For Trump, he could boast about upholding a campaign promise. Throughout 2016, he assailed the agreement and vowed to cancel it should he win the presidency.

While members of the European Union have urged the president to reconsider, some Republicans have called for Trump to make the exit swift.

At least some in conservative media seem to agree.

Here are some of today’s headlines:

How Trump is smashing Obama’s legacy with decision to exit Paris climate deal (Washington Times)

Last year, shortly before the accord took effect, then-President Obama lauded it as “historic … in the fight to protect our planet for future generations.”

Well, that could change soon as Trump indicates he’s prepared to exit the agreement (and plans an announcement at noon Pacific on Thursday).

This piece notes that Trump’s exit from the accord is “poised to become another Obama executive action unwound by his successor.”

“The deal’s defenders in the U.S. were searching desperately for an option short of withdrawal, fearful that an American opt-out would derail the global accord. They said withdrawal will harm U.S. leadership on the issue, and wondered whether Mr. Trump could instead negotiate an easier emissions target that would allow the country to remain part of the accord. But the Obama State Department had ruled that option out, saying the targets in the deal were a minimum and could only be negotiated upward.”

Wall can’t wait: 36 killed in month-long cartel war near Texas (Breitbart)

Is Trump’s base growing upset? Building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was Trump’s No. 1 campaign promise and so far it’s gained little traction.

This Breitbart piece highlights violence on the Mexican side of the border, and calls on the administration to act.

“Raging violence that continues to take hold of this border city as rival factions of the Gulf Cartel fight for control claimed 36 deaths – including a bystander and one police officer,” the right-wing website reports from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, which is near the border with McAllen, Texas.

The report by Breitbart, which has staunchly defended Trump but at times has been critical of his progress on immigration since he’s entered the White House, is part of series called the “Cartel Chronicles” the outlet is reporting to highlight violence in Mexico.

Kathy Griffin is just the tip of the liberal violence iceberg (The Hill)

Some free advice to actors and comedians: Do not pose with what appears to be the decapitated, bloody head of the president.

Kathy Griffin learned that lesson as CNN and others this week severed (no pun intended) ties with the comedian after an image of her surfaced holding a fake head that looked like Trump's. As expected, conservatives are homing in on her.

In this piece, Kristin Tate, an opinion contributor for The Hill, questions “why Griffin thought that such an odious action was acceptable in the first place.”

“It’s not funny. It’s not edgy. It’s just wrong,” she writes. “Where does the atmosphere of delegitimizing an elected government and brushing violence under the rug get you?”