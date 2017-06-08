At Washington bars, Comey-watching to cheers, 'covfefe' and early-morning Russian vodka

Washington is a quintessential company town, and it was hard to find anyone Thursday who wasn't at least following the James Comey hearing via earbuds, personal-device screens or word of mouth.

Doormen and baristas glanced at smartphones; taxi drivers tuned in to news radio.

Even so, Eric Heidenberger was surprised by the crowds that descended on Shaw’s Tavern, the unassuming neighborhood bar he co-owns, which had advertised its Comey-watching party on social media.

By its 9:30 a.m. opening, a line stretched for a full city block. The main floor, upstairs and an outdoor patio all quickly filled to 150-person capacity, with 10 televisions tuned in to the Senate committee hearing and many listening in from the sidewalk.

Some Washington watering holes had early morning openings and jokey food-and-drink specials.

The Partisan offered cocktails dubbed “The Last Word” and “Drop the Bomb,” while the Union Pub advertised a free round of drinks for every patron each time Trump tweeted about the hearing.

The president's rare radio silence on Twitter all morning thus surprised and disappointed everyone at the pub but the owner.

Shaw’s offered up “FBI” sandwiches – fried chicken, bacon and iceberg lettuce – and earlier-than-usual Stolichnaya vodka “because, you know, Russia,” Heidenberger said.

Coffee drinks, as at many establishments, had already been rechristened “covfefe” in honor of Trump’s much-dissected tweet.

Typically for Washington, the crowd was more work-oriented than raucous, with plenty of people peering into screens and pecking away at laptops.

“I’m supposed to be working,” said Radha Patel, a 34-year-old accountant and registered Democrat visiting from Chicago. “But I didn’t want to miss this.”

Although customers mostly watched the testimony in silence, some lines drew a strong reaction. A trio of young women visibly shuddered when Comey referred to being “alone with” the president-elect.

“Eeew,” said one.

There was a round of cheers and applause early on when the ousted FBI director condemned Trump's comments about the FBI being in disarray as “lies, plain and simple.”

And Comey’s declaration, with a catch in his voice, that his abrupt dismissal while he was out of town meant he never got to say thanks and goodbye to his FBI colleagues drew a chorus of “Awwwww!”

Marshall Nannes, a 29-year-old business student who moved to Washington for a summer internship, said he was interested in the hearing but mostly went to Shaw’s to watch the crowd watching Comey.

“It just seems like such a D.C. thing!” he said.

Nannes said he was impressed that Comey could provide such detailed accounts of his conversations with Trump.

“I mean, I can hang up the phone and forget within minutes what was discussed,” he said. “So that was impressive. Really.”