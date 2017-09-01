Speaker Ryan, business groups urge Trump to save DACA program for young immigrants

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan joined Friday with leaders of some of the nation's most well-known businesses in publicly calling on President Trump to save DACA, the immigration program that shields young immigrants from deportation and provides work permits for employment.

Trump is under enormous pressure to end the Obama-era program for Dreamers, as the young people are called, prodded by immigration critics and 10 Republican attorneys general who are expected to file a legal challenge next week.

But Trump appears conflicted, having promised to have "heart" when it comes to the more than 750,000 young immigrants, whose compelling stories of growing up in the United States, after being brought to the country illegally as children, have engendered widespread and bipartisan support.

"Dreamers are vital to the future of our companies and our economy. With them, we grow and create jobs," wrote hundreds of business and tech industry leaders, including executives of Apple, EBay, Crate and Barrel, Cushman & Wakefield, Microsoft and Starbucks.

"As entrepreneurs and business leaders, we are concerned about new developments in immigration policy that threaten the future of young undocumented immigrants brought to America as children," the business leaders wrote.

Ryan said Friday that Trump should not end the program and instead hold off while Congress considers a legislative solution for the young people in "limbo."

"I actually don't think he should do that," Ryan said on WCLO radio in his hometown of Janesville, Wis., according to CNN. "I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix."

Another top Republican, Sen Orrin Hatch of Utah, also weighed in Friday. "I've urged the President not to rescind DACA," Hatch wrote on Twitter, arguing that the solution "must come from Congress."

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program provides temporary, two-year permits that protect the immigrants from deportation if they remain lawful, are working or attending school or join the military.

Studies show that most DACA recipients — 87% — are using their work permits to gain legal employment, and 83% of those in school also are working.

About 6% of DACA recipients have started businesses and 12% are now homeowners, according to the report from the Center for American Progress, a liberal-leaning advocacy group.

"I stand with the Dreamers," Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg wrote Friday.

"Dreamers have a special love for this country because they can't take living here for granted. ... We need a government that protects Dreamers," Zuckerberg wrote. "These young people represent the future of our country and our economy. They are our friends and family, students and young leaders in our communities. I hope you will join us in speaking out."

Trump's administration has stepped up detentions of immigrants here illegally since January, largely doing away with Obama-era enforcement priorities that targeted those with criminal backgrounds.

The business leaders, organized by immigration advocate Fwd.us, also called on Congress to intervene with a legislative fix to ensure the young people will not lose their protected status and face deportation.

"We call on President Trump to preserve the DACA program. We call on Congress to pass the bipartisan DREAM Act or legislation that provides these young people raised in our country the permanent solution they deserve."

As Trump heads to Texas to survey damage from Gulf Coast storm Harvey, he is likely to be met by many Dreamers who number 50,000 in Houston and have been a longtime, organized presence in the region.