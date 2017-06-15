Congressional Baseball Game tickets selling fast following shooting

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), left, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) celebrate after the Republicans' 8-7 victory at the 2016 Congressional Baseball Game.

Tickets for the Congressional Baseball Game are being snatched up quickly ahead of Thursday night's game, and organizers are warning there might not be tickets left for walk-up fans.

Roll Call, a sponsor of the annual bipartisan game between members of Congress, reported tickets are selling at a rate of 500 per hour.

More than 20,000 tickets had been sold as of Thursday afternoon, organizers said, which is enough to fill half the stadium.

The game has raised over $1 million for Congressional Sports for Charity, double what the game raised last year, and far more than the $650,000 organizers expected to bring in before the Wednesday shooting of a congressman and three others during practice for the game.

The players will also wear Louisiana State University uniforms as a tribute to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who is still in critical condition after being shot in the hip by a lone gunman. Democrats will wear white, Republicans will wear black, Roll Call reported. The players usually wear jerseys representing their local district teams.

Lawmakers pushed House leaders on Wednesday to allow the game to go forward, and said the fierce but friendly competition between the teams will continue.

“We’re not going to let incidents like this change our way of life or our routines,” said Democratic coach Rep. Mike Doyle at a news conference. “I did tell [Republican coach Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas)] that I love him before the game, I love him after the game, but during the game we’re going to play to win and I know Joe’s team is going to do the same thing and charities are going to benefit.”

C-SPAN is expected to air the game live. House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) are scheduled to appear together on CNN at 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 ET during the pregame festivities.

We'll be covering highlights from the game on Essential Washington.