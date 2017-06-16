Cuba's leaders on Friday criticized President Trump's "hostile rhetoric" and tightening of restrictions on Cuba as a harmful setback to what had been warming relations between the United States and the Communist-ruled island nation.

In a letter signed by Cuba's revolutionary government and published in Granma, the ruling party's official mouthpiece, Cuban leaders called Trump's announcement that he would be tightening economic and travel restrictions on Cuba a return to "the coercive methods of the past."

The statement said that Trump's actions "contradict the majority support of American public opinion." It suggested Trump was influenced not by overall opinion polls but by the views of a minority of Cuban Americans who opposed former President Obama's moves to improve relations with and roll back sanctions against Cuba.

Despite their obvious anger at Trump's attacks, the Cuban leaders did not threaten retaliatory measures. They said they would be willing to continue negotiating with the U.S., so long as it was via "respectful dialogue."