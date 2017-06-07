Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Former President Obama hails state, city and corporate commitments to the Paris climate accord that President Trump rejected
- Trump says he helped five Arab nations decide to break ties with Qatar
- Young federal contractor is the first suspected leaker arrested under the Trump administration
- Press Secretary Sean Spicer is back, amid alterations to White House communications operation
Trump nominates former Justice Department official Christopher Wray to head the FBI
President Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.
Trump tweets that his choice — lawyer Christopher Wray — is "a man of impeccable credentials."
There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, "Details to follow."
Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.
Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the Republican governor.
Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.
