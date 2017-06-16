Feinstein says she's increasingly concerned Trump will try to fire Mueller, Rosenstein

Tweets sent by President Trump have Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) concerned that he will try to fire the special prosecutor appointed to investigate Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election, and the deputy attorney general who appointed him.

“The message the president is sending through his tweets is that he believes the rule of law doesn’t apply to him and that anyone who thinks otherwise will be fired. That’s undemocratic on its face and a blatant violation of the president’s oath of office," Feinstein said in a statement Friday.

“It’s becoming clear to me that the president has embarked on an effort to undermine anyone with the ability to bring any misdeeds to light, be that Congress, the media or the Justice Department. The Senate should not let that happen. We’re a nation of laws that apply equally to everyone, a lesson the president would be wise to learn,” she said.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said he was “being investigated for firing the FBI director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt"

Trump was likely referring to Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein, and to a Washington Post story Wednesday that Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel leading the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, is looking at whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

Rosenstein authored the memo the White House initially used as justification for firing then-FBI Director James B. Comey as the agency was investigating elements of the Russian matter. Rosenstein also made the decision last month to name Mueller as a special counsel.

Feinstein stressed that Rosenstein has the authority to fire Mueller, not the president. After a longtime Trump associate said the president was considering firing the special counsel, Rosenstein testified this week that he would not fire Mueller without good cause.

“If the president thinks he can fire Deputy Atty. Gen. Rosenstein and replace him with someone who will shut down the investigation, he’s in for a rude awakening. Even his staunchest supporters will balk at such a blatant effort to subvert the law," Feinstein said.