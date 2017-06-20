Karyn Dolan was still mulling her decision in Georgia’s razor-tight House district race as she exited her local polling station Tuesday morning in scrubs after her night shift at a nearby hospital.

“It’s not an easy decision,” the 60-year-old registered nurse sighed after voting for Democrat Jon Ossoff at Life Center Ministries in the northern suburbs of Atlanta. “I’m still debating in my head.”

Dolan voted for Trump in the 2016 Presidential election. While she said she had not seen any concrete positives come out of Trump’s leadership, she was also not particularly enthused by Ossoff, a 30-year-old documentary filmmaker and former Congressional staff member. She worried that he did not live in the district and might be out of touch with residents.

“To be honest, I wanted to abstain,” she shrugged of the closely-contested Congressional runoff election between Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel. “My family is very torn… I think I let my liberal daughter sway me.”

Democrats have pitched the race in this traditionally staunchly conservative, affluent district of Atlanta's suburbs as an early referendum on Trump’s presidency and a possible harbinger of the party’s fate in the 2018 midterms. A Democrat has not won a House seat since the Carter administration, yet recent polls have shown Ossoff and Handel almost deadlocked, less than two percentage points apart.