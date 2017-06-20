Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
Georgia voters hew to partisan lines, but say House election isn't about Trump
|Jenny Jarvie
Karyn Dolan was still mulling her decision in Georgia’s razor-tight House district race as she exited her local polling station Tuesday morning in scrubs after her night shift at a nearby hospital.
“It’s not an easy decision,” the 60-year-old registered nurse sighed after voting for Democrat Jon Ossoff at Life Center Ministries in the northern suburbs of Atlanta. “I’m still debating in my head.”
Dolan voted for Trump in the 2016 Presidential election. While she said she had not seen any concrete positives come out of Trump’s leadership, she was also not particularly enthused by Ossoff, a 30-year-old documentary filmmaker and former Congressional staff member. She worried that he did not live in the district and might be out of touch with residents.
“To be honest, I wanted to abstain,” she shrugged of the closely-contested Congressional runoff election between Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel. “My family is very torn… I think I let my liberal daughter sway me.”
Democrats have pitched the race in this traditionally staunchly conservative, affluent district of Atlanta's suburbs as an early referendum on Trump’s presidency and a possible harbinger of the party’s fate in the 2018 midterms. A Democrat has not won a House seat since the Carter administration, yet recent polls have shown Ossoff and Handel almost deadlocked, less than two percentage points apart.
I’m not sending a message to Trump. I hate Trump, but I’m interested in what happens where I live.
As residents of this leafy, affluent suburb of Atlanta turned out on a gray, drizzly morning to vote, many skewed to straightforward, partisan lines.
A steady stream of Republican voters who exited the polling station said they voted for Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state who bills herself as a “common sense conservative.”
“I have no idea who this Ossoff guy is,” said Maureen Evans, 52, an IT database administrator and Republican who voted for Trump. “He ran a slick campaign, but I think he’s wet behind the ears and I just don’t think I trust him. He’s getting a lot of money from out of state.”
Scanning the parking lot outside the parking lot, Evans said she was encouraged to see so many older voters. “I haven’t seen anyone under 30,” she beamed. “I’m hoping that gray-haired Republicans pull it off.”
Democratic voters, in turn, said they hoped to finally flip the district.
“If we win, it will send a wakeup call to Trump that he cannot do whatever he wants,” said Matthew Goodman, a 22-year-old chemistry graduate. “I would feel my voice is heard.”
However, many voters rejected the idea that the Sixth district campaign was an early referendum on Trump.
“I’m not sending a message to Trump,” said Molly Schlader, a 49-year-old stay-at-home mom who voted for Handel. She supported Gary Johnson in the 2016 Presidential election. “I hate Trump, but I’m interested in what happens where I live. I picked the lesser of two evils. Handel actually lives here and isn’t bankrolled by people in California.”