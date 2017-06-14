Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted members of Congress.
Police in Alexandria, Va., located just outside of Washington, D.C., said they were investigating a "multiple shooting" and a suspect was in custody. Five wounded people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the police said. Scalise’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening, officials said.
Here's what we know so far:
- President Trump will make statement on the shooting at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time.
- Officials identify shooter of congressman as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill.
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is reportedly in stable condition after being shot
- Two police officers and two or three congressional staff members were among the wounded
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
- Scenes from Alexandria, Va.
GOP lawmaker tells Fox News he was approached in parking lot before the shooting
We reported to police that there was a gentleman that confronted us when we were going to our car and he wanted to know whether it was Republicans or Democrats that were out there. We said it was Republicans and he kind of started walking to the field. I don’t know if that was the guy, but I think it’s important to put that information out there and it was a little bit different than someone would do that.