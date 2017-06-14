GOP lawmaker tells Fox News he was approached in parking lot before the shooting

Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted members of Congress.

Police in Alexandria, Va., located just outside of Washington, D.C., said they were investigating a "multiple shooting" and a suspect was in custody. Five wounded people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the police said. Scalise’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening, officials said.

Here's what we know so far: