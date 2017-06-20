Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Senate Democrats take to the chamber floor to decry the GOP's secret talks on healthcare bill
- President Trump's lawyer insists Trump is not under investigation, despite president's own tweets
- Trump and the Goldwater Rule: Should mental health pros weigh in on the president?
- Often seen but not heard, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner speaks at White House tech event.
In gerrymander case, Supreme Court takes on long history of brazen political self-dealing
|Mark Z. Barabak
Gerrymandering, the practice of drawing self-serving political boundaries, is as old as the country itself. Its impetus, one could argue, is even older and deeper-seated, grounded in the fundamentals of human nature.
In the zero-sum game of campaigns and elections, where you either win or lose, gerrymandering is a way to stack the deck and improve the odds by sorting people into districts based on how they are expected to vote — in what, up to now, has been perfectly legal fashion.
By agreeing to hear a landmark case challenging the drawing of strongly partisan boundaries in Wisconsin, the U.S. Supreme Court indicated Monday that it will consider whether, finally, enough is enough.
If the court, which takes up the case in the fall, rules that partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional — a very big if, experts say — it could drastically change the country’s politics by injecting much greater competition into races for Congress and for statehouses nationwide.