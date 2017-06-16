In tweet, Trump seems to confirm he is under investigation for obstruction of justice

In one of a series of morning tweets, Trump said he was “being investigated for firing the FBI director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt"

President Trump appeared to attack a top official in his own Justice Department Friday, and in the process arguably confirmed reports that he is now under investigation for obstruction of justice.

Trump is likely pointing to Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein, who made the decision last month to name former FBI director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Mueller has expanded his investigation to include whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

Rosenstein told a Senate panel this week that he hasn’t spoken to Mueller about the substance of the investigation since he appointed him, adding that Mueller should make his own determinations about what is within the scope of it.

Rosenstein appointed Mueller after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, a decision the White House initially said was largely based on a memo written by Rosenstein outlining concerns about Comey’s leadership - but which never explicitly recommended his termination, despite what the president’s tweet Friday suggests.

Trump himself had told NBC News in an interview last month that he was planning to fire Comey anyway, independent of Rosenstein’s memo.

Whether Trump’s tweet confirms a possible obstruction of justice case against him or simply refers to the reports of one, it is only the latest example of him commenting about the larger probe in a way that his personal attorney and administration officials would almost certainly advise against.

It also comes amid speculation that Trump is considering firing Mueller - a course of action which congressional Republicans are widely advising against, even as Trump allies like former House Speaker Newt Gingrich suggest he should.

The tweet seemingly referring to Rosenstein, appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Republican-led Senate overwhelmingly earlier this year, comes after the deputy attorney general issued a cryptic statement Thursday night advising Americans to “exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous ‘officials.’”

That statement appeared to be linked to a separate report that Mueller is also investigating the business dealings of the president’s son-in-law, senior adviser Jared Kushner.