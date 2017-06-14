POLITICS
GOP baseball shooting live updates: 'We are united in our anguish,' Paul Ryan declares to Congress
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.

Here's what we know so far:

GOP baseball shooting

'It will be "play ball" tomorrow night': The congressional baseball game will be played as scheduled

 

It will be 'play ball' tomorrow night at 7:05.

Rep. Joe Barton, GOP team manager

Latest updates

