Stoli, FBI sandwiches and Twitter: Comey testimony on Trump and Russia turn America into one big watch party
|Mark Z. Barabak, Laura King and Matt Pearce
For a few brief hours, America was united once more.
Red state, blue state. Rural, citified. Black, white. Deep-breathing in a yoga pose, or slowly sipping an eye-opening Bloody Mary at a corner tavern.
James B. Comey, the former FBI director-turned-Trump-tormenter, caused millions of Americans to halt whatever they were doing Thursday morning and turn eyes and ears to his stolid yet gripping testimony before a Senate committee plumbing the depth of Russian meddling in last year’s presidential campaign.